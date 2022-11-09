FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council filled its vacant seat and approved advertisement of the proposed 2023 budget with no tax increase.
Chuck Case submitted a formal letter of resignation from the council after taking the borough manager position. The council had requested letters of interest for the vacated seat for the recent meeting.
At the top of the meeting, Brian F. Leech was approved and sworn in as the newest council member.
“I was born and raised in Falls Creek. I just recently purchased my new house there, and when I realized they needed someone to serve the borough residents, I felt the town that gave so much to me I could give back to,” Leech said.
Leech currently works as a real estate agent with Hoffer Realty, and is the current president of the Rotary Club of DuBois.
Leech’s father, Brian Leech, is currently on council, and has been serving a term for several years. He abstained during the voting to approve Brian F. Leech to council.
Finance Committee
Under the Financial Committee, Councilwoman Peggy Weible presented the council with the committee’s proposed budget for 2023.
“You will find the proposed budget for 2023, no tax increase,” Weible said.
The proposed budget will be on display for the public for the next 30 days.
The council also opened the closed bids it received for the sanitation quotes. The council received replies from Yeager Sanitation, Hugill Sanitation, and Waste Management.
Yeager replied to say they were not interested in offering a bid at this time, as they do not currently service this area, but thanked the borough for the offer. The council did receive bids from Hugill Sanitation and Waste Management.
Ed Yahner of Waste Management attended the council meeting, and asked for clarification on some of Hugill’s rates included in the bid.
Borough Consultant Lu Inzana opened the bids. Rather than read all the information during the council meeting, he provided basic rate information, and said a more detailed review could be done later. The council voted to send the bids to the Finance Committee and Borough Solicitor Pat Lavelle for review and provide a recommendation.
Dollar General opens
Falls Creek officials also offered some words about the Dollar General opening in town after nearly a year of plans and construction.
“It’s right by my house, it has been so busy out there, and everybody is very happy that it’s here,” said Mayor Karen Forsythe.
Weible also said the management is very nice, which several other members agreed with.
“It’s very nice, well stocked, very well stocked I think,” Forsythe said.