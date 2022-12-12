FALLS CREEK — During this month’s meeting, the Falls Creek Borough Council approved a new garbage contract, changing companies and garbage rates for the coming years, as well as the budget for 2023.
The borough previously used Waste Management for its garbage services. Following discussions with the company to renew the contract, the borough was told there would be an increase.
“When we first started looking at this, Waste Management came in –normally they renew the contract. When we had our meeting with them, they were looking at a $9 increase for the first year. Then, it was roughly eight-to-nine percent over the next two years, also,” said Chuck Case, borough manager.
If the borough stayed with Waste Management, the monthly bill was going to increase from about $13 to about $24 for the first year, $26 the second and $29 the third year.
The borough issued a request for proposals, and received two bids back, and a decline to bid from a third company. During the meeting, council took the recommendation of the Finance Committee to approve a contract with Hugill Sanitation for lower rates than were bid by Waste Management.
“We did go with the cheaper rate. We hate to give an increase on that, but we have to. We did get the cheapest of the bids that we had,” said Kevin Reynolds, council president.
The rates from Hugill in the first year will be $18.50, and the senior rate $15.75, with the option of a 3 percent increase each year, given a 30-day notice to the borough and subject to the approval of the council.
Case said that while this is still an increase, it is the smallest increase the council could approve.
“The committee decided that because of the price increases, it would be detrimental to our residents to go with Waste Management,” Case said. “I know it’s going to be kind of a shock to some of our residents to see that $5 increase, but that was the best price we could possibly get,” Case said.
He said Hugill also offers roll-off dumpster rates starting at one cubic yard for $70 and increasing from there with two, three, four, six and eight cubic yards. The largest, eight cubic yards is $250, which Case said is also cheaper than what Waste Management offered.
The borough also has a dumpster for the residents every first Monday of the month, which is being provided to the borough for free through Hugill. Previously the borough was charged $550 for the first year, $600 for the second year, and $650 the third year.
“That’s another savings, that we’re going to be able to use that borough money for other things,” Case said. “We’re very pleased with what they have to offer us, and the type of company that they are. They’re a very family-oriented company.”
There will be a notification of the increase on water bills in January, and the rates will be seen on the February bill. If residents have any questions, they can call the borough office for clarification.
Budget approval
Following this approval, the council also approved the budget for 2023 with no tax increase. The budget has total income of $400,843, and total expenses of $399,335.58.
“We have a very tiny budget. It’s a small budget, but we’ve still been able to get equipment that the guys have needed in the field. We’ve still been able to get the trucks, lawn mowers, the plows, all that stuff over a period of years that. For our small area, that’s a really big achievement,” Case said.