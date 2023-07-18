Sign up for our daily newsletters here
Editor’s note: The Courier Express is publishing a series of articles throughout the week about the Falls Creek Borough as it celebrates its 175th anniversary. This article is the first of two parts centered on the borough’s history, as recorded by area historical societies.
FALLS CREEK — Falls Creek residents are preparing to celebrate the borough’s 175th anniversary since it was founded in 1848 by settlers.
According to the DuBois Area Historical Society, the first settlers arrived in the area in 1824 and the borough was established of Washington Township in 1839. In the early days, Falls Creek was divided into two communities, known as Falls Creek and Evergreen.
It wasn’t until years after its founding that Joseph Taylor and Snyder Fuller were responsible for much of its development.
Evergreen was a short-lived borough, as when an application was made for a post office, it was learned that there was another community in Pennsylvania named Evergreen, so the name was changed to Victor.
Until this time, residents of Evergreen were required to pick up their mail at the then Rumbarger (DuBois) office. In 1889, when J.F. Reed was named postmaster, the community was officially rechristened Falls Creek.
In 1890, Taylor and his brother-in-law, Fuller, laid out the streets. Taylor is credited with luring Thomas Proctor to build a tannery in Falls Creek in 1891 and other stores and businesses followed.
Since at that time the railroads were bringing hundreds of men to the area to help ship coal to all parts of the country, the pioneer residents envisioned that the growth of the town would be centered around its busy railroad crossing, which was established in 1883 with the completion of the B.R. & P.R.R. and the crossing of the Allegheny Valley Railroad a year later.
With the construction of a two-story brick store and residence built by J.L. Reed to spur growth, other homes quickly followed. A large, four-story hotel, the Lamontague, was erected at the corner of Main and First streets and provided porches with easy seats to view the crowded streets each night. Until it burned down nearly a dozen years later, the Lamontague was the center of activity for the community. Two other hotels served the town during its boom days, the Emory on Main Street and the Casey House on Taylor Avenue.
It was not until 1890 that streets were laid out and tree stumps finally cleared from the land. A few houses and stores stood along the street lines, but in rainy weather, rubber boats were required to reach them.
Crime and Mystery
According to the DuBois Area Historical Society, Falls Creek was a hangout for some of the worst gangs of criminals in the state. Shortly after the Civil War ended and prior to the coming of the railroads, a string of unfortunate events occurred. One took place a few miles from town at the old “Billy McDonald Farm” and which was later to be known as the “Old Haunted House.”
At about the time the Old Osborne Mill was constructed, an old hunter named Tommy Moore built a shack on this farm and shortly thereafter, committed suicide. Moore was another of the original settlers of Washington Township, and took his life in 1840. He was later buried at the junction of four other farms rather than in the cemetery because he took his own life.
Later, an old Scotch Highlander named William McDonald tore down the shack and built a superior log cabin. One day he knelt down beside a log and the spot once again claimed a life.
McDonald left behind a widow, whose brother came to stay with her on the farm. Not long after, he became gravely ill and paranoid. One night, he jumped out of bed and suffered a fall that claimed his life as well.
Mrs. McDonald lived alone for several years, but with the end of the war a number of unsavory characters had drifted into the backwoods. Two of these men were named Charles Chase and Dean Graves, and when they learned of a sum of money Mrs. McDonald had in her possession, they broke into her cabin and killed her.
The McDonald house sat empty and was eventually torn down, leaving behind the tragic legacy.
Both men were captured and Chase was hanged in Brookville in August 1867, the first execution of Jefferson County. Graves served an extended sentence in the penitentiary. It was the beginning of a long series of criminal activity.
Many of these stories are uncredited, according to the historical society.
It is also said that one day two brothers by the name of Benson got drunk and tackled a big Swede at his backwoods. The Swede defended himself with an ax, and mangled one of the brothers. Although the Swede brought him to a doctor in DuBois, it was too late, so he went on down the street and dropped him at an undertaker.
By the early 1900s, murder and theft had become so common that most men went around armed. One day a Pittsburgh paper carried the headline, “Carnival of Crime in Falls Creek.”
For weeks, a notorious band of criminals known as the “Benson Gang” terrorized this part of the state. They murdered a policeman in Lock Haven, then returned to this area and murdered a Civil War veteran named Capt. W. J. Leahy. A posse was quickly formed and started to comb the town for a group of four men. It was said that Fred Covert was standing at the corner of Main and Third streets in the early morning hours when he heard shots up the street. He then saw three men carrying a fourth up Short Street toward the planing mills. Additional shots were fired but the men managed to make their escape.
The next day, a small boy by the name of Willie Larkey discovered the hideout of the men in the dense undergrowth across the tracks near the depot. He notified the police and soon the posse had surrounded the place, armed with everything from old Civil War muskets to brand new hunting rifles. One man managed to escape, but two other members of the gang were captured and sent to prison for terms of 20 years each. It was later learned that this was the same gang that had killed the Lock Haven policeman.
With the closing of the tannery and police clamping down on freight hopping, the crime wave simmered down, and the “Outlaws Hangout” became a thing of the past.