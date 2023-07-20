Editor’s note: The Courier Express is publishing a series of articles throughout the week about the Falls Creek Borough as it celebrates its 175th anniversary. This article highlights the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Company.
FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department has its own long history of serving the borough and surrounding areas following some tragic fires in the early days.
Fire company established
Today, the fire company is known as Friendship Hose Company No. 1, recognized as Station Four in Jefferson County.
The many disastrous fires of the early days led citizens to form a fire company in July of 1895 at a meeting at the Falls Creek schoolhouse.
The first officers included Fire Chief J.L. Jones, First Assistant Fire Chief J.J. Lukehart, Second Assistant Fire Chief D.B. Schaffner, Treasurer W.S. Rishel and Secretary J.J. Schnell.
Several days later on Aug. 5, 1895, the executive officers were elected. They included D.B. Schaffner as president, Robert C. Osburn as vice president and G.L. Graham as financial secretary. During that meeting, the bylaws, constitution, rules of order and order of business were read and adopted.
A week later on Aug. 12, 1895, a meeting was held at Schaffner’s basement rooms. Three trustees were elected to serve – H.O. Murry, O.E. Blair and W.S. Rishel. There were also five directors elected – Schaffner, John Reach, F.B. Schnell, J.J. Lukehart and H.H. Ray. A motion was made to purchase two chemical engines (40 and 55 gal.), hook and ladders and buckets.
On Sept. 30, 1895, the company brought two chemical engines up from Reynoldsville to be repaired and held at Fire Co. 1 until fire broke out in Falls Creek. If the engines operated satisfactorily then they would be purchased from Reynoldsville for $100.
By Dec. 30 of that year the fire company had changed its maximum membership from 40 to 80 members.
Minutes from the Jan. 6, 1896, meeting says that a committee was appointed to look into securing a telephone connection to the fire whistle at the tannery. By the March 3 meeting, the Hose Company learned an electric line could be laid for the alarm for $4.50.
Fire company reorganized
On Nov. 23, 1904, the Fire Company was reorganized in the F. D. Demott’s plumbing shop, with A. E. Allshouse as president and J. R. Breakey and F. D. Demott appointed a committee on bylaws.
More changes in 1926:
- In May, the fire company decided to rent a room from the I.O.O.F. (Independent Order of Odd Fellows) to house a fire truck. The rent would be $100 the first year and $150 each year after. The first meeting held in the House (room rented from the LO.O.F.) was held on June 4, 1926.
- On Aug. 6, 1926, when a motion was made that dues be started Jan. 1, 1927. That motion carried.
- The first pumper was bought.
- Growth continued with a Relief Association forming for the fire company on May 1, 1932.
- By Dec. 29, 1938, there were 107 members on the books.
New fire hall
On Oct, 12, 1939, the fire company put in a bid of $100 to buy the Anderson Building, from Jefferson County. On Nov. 10, the fire company learned it had been successful in its bid and had bought the Anderson Building for $108. This was the fire house on Main Street that was used for decades as the fire company’s home.
The first floor contained the fire apparatus, while the second floor was a large hall, suitable for meetings, entertainment and dances: and was equipped with a kitchen.
The signal system was of the siren type, and could be sounded at the gym, or by a telephone call from any part of the town. The efficiency of the system caused insurance rates to be lowered by one-third.
Ambulance service
By Nov. 30, a special meeting was held to discuss purchasing an ambulance. By March 14, 1946, the ambulance was in running order and ready for painting. It had been bought in 1942.
A new home
Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department moved into a new fire station in 2004. It is located at 4 First St., Falls Creek.
About 99 percent of the fire station was built by its members, taking three to five years to complete. The only parts contracted out were the outer shell, the restrooms and the furnace room. Later, more space was needed and a three-stall garage was built behind the fire station to house the fireboats, hazmat trailer and other equipment.
Recent history
In 2015, the Courier Express reported Falls Creek received a new state-of-the-art emergency vehicle, which was the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania at the time. The vehicle, a Blanchat Lift Emergency Stabilizing System (BLESS) winch system, was acquired via a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).
The system can be extended out over a guiderail on Interstate 80, which is where the fire company is called frequently. The tripod system is designed to lift vehicles that have traveled off the side of the road and are not easily accessible for firefighters.
The tripod system can also be set up anywhere and used as a freestanding winch; for example, if a person becomes trapped under a fallen object.
In 2016, the fire hall became the site of a bear check station through the Pennsylvania Game Commission when two other stations were consolidated. The first year of this was a great success, as it also acted as a fundraiser for the department selling food and drinks, having a basket raffle, a 50/50 and a daily cash door prize.
The department volunteers gather at the hall during this time to offer a full-service open kitchen and focus on the five-day event as a major fundraiser for the department.
In a 2018 article by the Courier Express, Fire Chief Mark Miller is quoted saying “We try to focus on the little kids, and get them around the firemen and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.”
The department was also well liked by the Game Commission because it offered hunters a place to eat and watch as bears were brought in. The Courier Express reported there being 75 to 100 spectators at the time the first year.
The fellowship found at the fire halls check station continued to draw large crowds in the years following this change of venue, planning a full event for the check station each year.
Today
Chief Mark Miller said today the fire department run with 45 members, and have an engine, and engine/tanker, brush truck, rescue, heavy rescue, and a command vehicle. The heavy rescue was added to the fleet last year. The department also still runs a boat, HazMat unit, and Standard Emergency Response Trailer (SERT). Miller said they also keep a unit at Hummingbird Speedway.
Miller is currently the longest serving chief in the department history with 17 years. Other officers include;
- First Assistant Chief Wes Burkett
- Second Assistant Chief Brian Bundy
- Third Assistant Chief Rich Mooney
- Captain Ethan Fritz
- First Lieutenant Wes Mooney
- Second Lieutenant Donald Hannum
- Fire Police Captain Gene Fritz
- Fire Police Lieutenant Shirley Fritz
- President Lee Miller
- Vice President Wes Burkett
- Secretary Jena Zimmerman
- Treasurer Don Liedl
- Assistant Treasurer Lorie Miller
Other major fundraisers and events the fire hall participates in today include the Tri-County Gun/Cash Bash, which is a joint effort between several area fire companies; the Jake McMinn Memorial Ride to honor a fellow firefighter who unfortunately died from COVID-19 complications in 2022; a Mother’s Day chicken barbecue; and working at the Hummingbird Speedway during the race season.
Fires and plane crashes
Oct. 29, 1927 – At 4 a.m. at the Evergreen Hotel with a loss of $15,000, partly covered by insurance (not in the borough) May 6, 1938 –Beechwoods High School March 12, 1973 –Airplane crash at airport with three fatalities August 77, 1977 –Fire guts Schaffner's Furniture Store on Main Street. About 175 firefighters from five fire departments fight fire for about four hours. Damage estimates of up to $500,000.
- June 1, 1983 – Odd Fellows Building on Main Street gutted by fire. Fire called in at 7:30 p.m. Took until 10:30 p.m. to get under control With nine departments and between 150-200 firefighters on the line. No damage estimate.
- Nov. 11, 1985 – Military jet crash in Emerickville. Sept. 14, 1987 – Fatal trailer fire at Perrin residence in Red Mill. Sept. 12, 1988 – Explosion at Burke Parsons Bowlby.
- Oct. 23, 1989 – Structure fire at Jackson China, which is most likely arson.
- Nov. 13, 1989 – Structure fires at Jackson China and the Hummingbird Speedway, as well as three brush fires, are all suspicious in nature, and under investigation. June 10, 1992 – Plane crash at airport.
Jan. 10, 1949 – There were reportedly 221 members. A year later, Friendship VFD entertained a motion to join the Jefferson County Fire Association and also joined the PA State Firemen’s Association. Dec. 27, 1950 – Friendship bought the first compensation insurance on firefighters, $1,000 principal on $25 weekly indemnity and $500 medical reimbursement. June 23, 1952 – The fire siren was moved from the Community Building to the Jackson China Pottery. Dec. 13, 1954 – Falls Creek Borough Council levied a 2-mill tax for fire purposes. August 1962 – Ladies Auxiliary purchased a rescue truck for the fire department equipped with a stretcher, smoke masks, hydraulic porta-power rescue tool, a resuscitator, cutting torch and a mobile electrical siren/PA warning system. June 28, 1965 – Fire company approves setting up search & rescue organization between the Falls Creek Fire Dept. and the Ladies Auxiliary. July 26, 1965 – Appointed committee to act on building a 36’x 42’ addition to the fire hall. March 22,1971 – Siren that was moved to triangle at 4th and Main hooked up and in full operation. Oct. 27, 1971 – Ambulance and fire trucks to answer calls on Shortway. Secretary to write Gov. Shapp and L. Eugene Smith requesting a sign designating Falls Creek on Exit 16 on Interstate 80. November 8, 1971 – Siren at triangle destroyed by automobile accident. New one to cost $1,047.50. A Thunderbolt siren will cost $3,803.75. Discussed billing ambulance calls on I-80. July 23, 1973 – Motion made and carried to form Junior Fire Dept. April 22, 1974 – Members of the ambulance petitioned the fire department to be granted an auxiliary status of Falls Creek Fire Department, establishing its own by-laws, governing its own vehicles, finances, members, nominations, elections and training. Motion made, seconded and carried. March 17, 1977 – The Ambulance Association of the Falls Creek Fire Dept. separated from the fire department to become a separate organization. June 12, 1978 – Set up dual response service with Brockway and Warsaw Township on alarms in the country. March 11, 1985 – First responder class to begin at hall with 16 members attending. Signed a mutual aid agreement with the Falls Creek Ambulance Service. June 8, 1987 – 17 Motorola Minitor II pagers were purchased with Relief Assoc. funds and distributed to officers and active members. August 24, 1987 – Fire Department Chief commends Rob Snyder and Jim Kaschalk for a job well done at the incident involving a 7-day-old infant, brought to the hall by the mother, that was not breathing. April 10, 1989 – Smoking prohibited in fire hall. Nov. 22, 1990 – Airport Authority requests the Hose Co. respond to all calls at the airport. April 22, 1991 – It was reported that during the water emergency of April 8, 88,000 gallons of water were transported from DuBois, 1,000 feet of 5-inch hose was installed on Engine-4. April of 1993 – The Falls Creek Ambulance Service ceased operations and by May the fire department started a Quick Response Service. December of 1994 – The Ram Charger was placed in service as the new QRS Med-4 vehicle.
Notable fires and plane crashes
- Oct. 29, 1927 – At 4 a.m. at the Evergreen Hotel with a loss of $15,000, partly covered by insurance (not in the borough) May 6, 1938 – Beechwoods High School March 12, 1973 – Airplane crash at airport with three fatalities August 7, 1977 – Fire guts Schaffner’s Furniture Store on Main Street. About 175 firefighters from five fire departments fight fire for about four hours. Damage estimates of up to $500,000. June 1, 1983 – Odd Fellows Building on Main Street gutted by fire. Fire called in at 7:30 p.m. Took until 10:30 p.m. to get under control with nine departments and between 150-200 firefighters on the line. No damage estimate. Nov. 11, 1985 – Military jet crash in Emerickville. Sept. 14, 1987 – Fatal trailer fire at Perrin residence in Red Mill. Sept. 12, 1988 – Explosion at Burke Parsons Bowlby. Oct. 23, 1989 – Structure fire at Jackson China, which is most likely arson. Nov. 13, 1989 – Structure fires at Jackson China and the Hummingbird Speedway, as well as three brush fires, are all suspicious in nature, and under investigation. June 10, 1992 – Plane crash at airport.