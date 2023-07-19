Sign up for our daily newsletters here
Editor’s note: The Courier Express is publishing a series of articles throughout the week about the Falls Creek Borough as it celebrates its 175th anniversary. This article is the second of two parts centered on the borough’s history, as recorded by area historical societies.
FALLS CREEK — Continuing the lengthy history of Falls Creek as it turns 175 this year, the borough had many booming industries in its early days.
The DuBois Area Historical Society recounts the many businesses and industries that found their home in Falls Creek as follows:
In the late 1800s, Falls Creek prospered with its lumber yards, saw mills, glass plants, tannery, brick plant, and a huge stone quarry, and seemed to be surpassing DuBois in population and size. A new road to DuBois was planned, and with the tannery working at full employment, prospects were bright for continued expansion in that part of town. Although a new water supply and sewage system were planned and a number of new homes were erected on Jefferson Avenue, the feverish boom across the creek in Jefferson County seemed to rob the new division of its initiative.
In April 1892, G.B. Daughtery arrived in the area and, with Ulrich Matson, erected a brick plant. With clay and sand products readily available, the company expanded and became one of Falls Creek’s major industries over the years. One of the largest industrial plants which the area attracted was the Proctor Tannery. Its building covered more than 25 acres and received hides from all over the world, including Texas, Mexico, and Argentina. It was stated that the Falls Creek tannery was the largest in the world, with 1,000 hides being shipped to the plant each day.
The tannery had its own band of musicians led by Nick Leonard.
There was the Falls Creek Coronet Band, under the direction of Howard Stratton. Another drum corps, headed by members of the Schmitt family, also participated in all holiday parades.
James Lukehart was the drum major of the Coronet Band and he is said to have worn a suit decorated with four rows of shiny brass buttons. On his head he wore a large bearskin shako, with a large golden eagle dangling from the apex. He was a large individual with full whiskers, and when he led the band down the parade route with his whirling baton, he received cheers from the crowds.
The first glass company was built in 1897 by a Mr. Stouffer, and it covered about three acres. In 1899 it was purchased by Ralph Gray and his son, George. The company manufactured specialty glass for many years, then stood idle for some time. In the mid-1930s, it was purchased by the Gray Printing Company.
The huge Fitzpatrick Window Glass Factory was built in 1900 at a cost of over $1 million, near the site of the later Jackson China Company. This company brought in a small army of glass workers. The plant began a new boom in the town with hundreds of visitors attracted to the swing of the single and double strength cylinders of molten glass. The company had its own sand quarries and with excellent rail facilities available in both the R.B.R. and P.R.R., prospects for the industry and town were extremely bright.
One of the great builders of Falls Creek was Mr. G.A. Gocella. The town was founded on great layers of sandstone, and during the next half century, huge quantities of building stone and crushed stone were used in railroad construction and bridge work. Mr. Gocella was one of the first to exploit these fields and provided stones for not only railroads throughout the east, but also for many contractors in the expanding building operations. The Gocella Mansion remained as a landmark for many years.
After the discovery of a process to make window glass by machinery, the day of the hand-operated glass plants was over. In 1914 the Fitzpatrick plant was taken over by the DuBois Glass Company, and shortly thereafter was sold for junk. When the cement age arrived, the town suffered a great blow. Railroads, industry and building contractors substituted less expensive cement for the more costly stone product.
School
In a brief history of the Falls Creek Schools, the first established school was the Osburn School in the Red Mill section in the early 1800s, used as an elementary school. This was followed by a log school building in 1832 in the Crawford Addition. A third elementary school was located near the tie plant and later moved to Jefferson Avenue near the railroad station, called the Evergreen School.
In 1891, a one-story school was built in Jefferson County. Seventh and eighth grades were housed in the upper level of the Philips Hardware building in 1893.
Later, a four room school house was built on Taylor Avenue and Fourth Street to house first through eighth graders. Finally, in 1902, a 13 room school was built to house the growing youth population.
The first baccalaureate sermon for graduates was held by Rev. H.B. Chisholm in 1904, for a graduating class of three; Ruby Woods, Ella McDonald, and Goldie Askey. Chisholm returned again in 1945 for another baccalaureate sermon.
From 1902 to 1948, Falls Creek maintained its own school before a merger with DuBois, and the final principal, Jack T. Harriger, became the principal of the DuBois High Schools, and later the superintendent of the DuBois Area School District.