FALLS CREEK — To close out the series of Falls Creek articles to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the town, the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend asked for current and former residents to share some of their favorite memories from the borough.
The Courier received a total of 70 responses to our request, and while they might not all be included here, they can be found on the “You Know You Are From Falls Creek If….” Facebook page.
The following are some of the responses we received, featuring limited editing to allow personal expressions:
“Falls Creek brickyard 75 cents an hour, 1951.”
- Frank Hughes
“Playing baseball in summer pool in the winter.”
- Carl Chittester
“Walking into Willars everyday in the summer to get penny candy and giant freeze pops.”
- Lacey Ferut
“I went to the Osborne School.”
- Shirley Ogershok
“Probably about 63 years ago I lived in what I remember as the ‘Lewis Apartments.’ My mom used to paint my face like an ‘Indian in war paint’ with watercolor paint. I remember going into a store or someplace with my face all painted up and the lady behind the counter looked surprised. My maiden name was Furlong. I always wondered if anyone remembers me from way back when.”
- Kathy Kovacs
“When I think of Falls Creek I think of the awesome playground with the wooden swings that went dangerously high, teeter totters that actually went off the ground, the big hot sliding board, that merry go round that you pumped with your hands and feet, walking to Willar’s for candy. There were two other stores I got candy from. I think one was called Hack’s Corner and the Breakeys. I could be wrong because I was 6 years old. I think of wagon rides in my Uncle Bill’s wagon and many many hours spent at the football field where my dad coached. Good memories.”
- Patty Weis Bontempo
“I grew up and lived most of my life in Falls Creek. My best friends are all from Falls Creek. Fondest memories from growing up in the Creek are the hours spent at the playground, down at the mud hole, walking the trails through the woods, and of course the many trips to Willars! Can’t forget the pizza shops that have been there over the years! Sicilian Pizza was the best! Memories are endless. Can’t wait to travel from Ohio to join in the festivities and celebrate with everyone this weekend.”
- Erin Campagnola
“I loved sledding down the Pines Road from morning to night! Also we lived on Main Street across from Mrs. Arthur’s Good News Club. She held it one afternoon after school each week. She taught us all how Jesus loves us and died for us. One more great memory is every evening a teenage girl would walk down Main Street singing. She had a beautiful voice. I hope she made it big! I was too young and never was able to find out who she was, I would love to know,”
- Bea Vogus
“I loved the fact that you could go out of the house and be gone all day, but you better be back in the house before the streetlights come on. You never had to worry about anything. Everyone in town knew each other. Going to the mud hole to swim and climbing the rocks to get to Willars to get penny candy that actually was only a penny. Going to the playground and having an older kid opening the box so we could play games, basketball and all kinds of stuff. I really miss the times when kids could be kids.”
- Denise Rokosky
“My memories as a kid in Falls Creek was walking the streets any hour of the day and we felt safe. Walking to Brakey’s and getting penny candy and comic books. The corner hangout, my sister and I were too shy to enter. Then there was Willars Market. Great items to purchase there. Oh, and I remember the hardware store owned by Ray Welsh, and the gas station on Main Street a guy named Pete ran. Not to include all the great neighbors and close friends I made living on Fuller Avenue in our home with my parents and three great sisters and school from kindergarten to grade six up on the hill off 4th Street. Dad worked at the brickyard also and loved it when he took us there to walk around. If only we could turn the clocks back.”
- Dixie Lee Surkala-Powers
“Best time of my life sleeping out on one of your buddy’s porch, talking through the night about all kinds of crazy stuff, riding your bike with your buds, playing ball in the field. I could go on for hours, I would not trade those memories for anything.”
- Carl Tyler
“My favorite memories of growing up in Falls Creek are walking to Willars Market with my friend and siblings for penny candy, climbing trees at the park, making hopscotch boards the whole way down the street, sled riding down the hills at the old school building, jumping on our trampoline and playing outside until dark. Falls Creek is a wonderful town with so many wonderful people where amazing memories were created!”
- Tyler Shindy
“It’s wonderful how we all share very similar experiences from childhood, from many generations. It’s a lovely little town and will always be my home. Willar’s, the park, the mud hole, and climbing rocks behind Willar’s, pizza shops, sled riding at ‘the old school’ we all have the best memories, just better be home when the streetlights come on.”
- Elizabeth Horne
“Too many memories to narrow it down, I think one of the top five would be filling the baseball field almost every summer day and playing baseball until dinner, then after dinner heading downtown to the game room. The start of midget football season, the old Christmas lights on Main Street back in the 70s.”
- Rob Snyder
“Riding bikes all over town, sledding down ‘Patton Hill,’ hanging out at the Wil-Mac with Johnny ‘Mac’ McCallus giving up ‘marked’ tokens to play games for free, listening to Bob Crytster telling us tall tales, penny candy that was actually a penny at Wisor’s and Willars stores, nickel Cokes at Stokes Drug Store. Most of all, so many of my old friends that are gone…”
- Jackie Bennett
“Loved collecting pop bottles thrown along the road on Washington Avenue! I believe we got five cents for a large one and two cents for a small one then off to Brakey’s to cash in for penny candy! Swimming at Kirkpatrick’s Park as we called it! Riding bikes, picking wild berries. A great, safe place to grow up!”
- Donna Overdorf
“I used to deliver the Courier to nearly all of Falls Creek for about six to seven years, my grandma drove me around the route after school until I could drive my siblings around. People on my route always left me tips in the mailboxes or had candy, ice cream, or hot chocolate waiting for me on the porch. I always enjoyed chatting with them and getting to see their cats and dogs. Ron Bishop’s barber shop was the last stop on my route and I would always visit with him for a while. I worked at the Dutch Pantry through high school and between college breaks and saw customers from my paper route often, every now and again I’d be waiting a table and someone would ask, ‘were you my paper girl?’”
- Rachel Sprague.
“I just have so many precious memories throughout my whole life growing up in Falls Creek, 55 years worth. Playing with my friends when I was little, meeting my first best friend, meeting my first true love, got married here and bought my grandma’s house here that my dad was born in, and raised my family here. I just cannot imagine growing up anywhere else. Now I’m proud to say that my grandbabies are growing up here too! As my ancestors did, my siblings did, and now the town that I love will be enjoyed by the ones that come after me.”
- Pam Silvis
“Falls Creek was a great town to grow up in, so many memories. I’m a Falls Creek lifer and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”
- James Grayson Connor
“We moved to Falls Creek in 2010. Love the small town friendliness and our sweet neighbors! I miss stopping at Willar’s Market, but love that we now have a Dollar General!”
- Lisa McCorkle
“Falls Creek was the best town to grow up in! We all loved Willars and their penny candy! We always had neighbors to play with whether we were riding bikes, playing kick the can when it was too dark to see, but always had to be in yelling distance to the house so when mom said it was time to come in, you went running. Sled riding at the old school was so much fun! Going rock climbing behind Willars! We always found something to do. LuAnn was the best babysitter in town. Now I’m raising my kids in Falls Creek and I hope they get some of the safety and fun I felt when I was growing up!”
- Ashley Langley
“I grew up in Falls Creek, and it was a wonderful town to live in. After my years of being away, I still have friends and some distant family members living there. My father (Paul Klar) came there as a child when his stepdad became the Manager of the Jackson China factory. Years later, he married my mother (Phylis Yount). My mother’s family became the owners of Willar’s Market, and my dad later had his business office on Main Street. Thus, I was very connected to this precious town. My days at the FC School were a blessing, and I loved school and all of my teachers. Little did I know how much they had inspired me to pursue that profession. I have cherished memories of scouts, youth group, community gatherings at the community hall etc., roller skating, church activities, and being led and inspired by Godly men and women of the community.”
- Rebecca Klar Lusk
“Very close town. Everybody knew everybody. Very close friends and families and neighbors. A great safe town to grow up in. Always a whiffle ball game or football game in someone’s backyard, or down at the park playing basketball or baseball. Very proud to be a Falls Cricker! A place I still call home.”
- Michael Britton
“Miss my hometown, and the special people who lived there. Small town values. And small town love. Try to get back when I can. Not near enough. Still love to drive in and see my dad’s old business building on the edge of town.”
- Edward Nolder