FALLS CREEK — Three brothers originally from Falls Creek have founded the first of its kind tea company with a focus on giving back to veteran and first responder organizations.
Mike, Chris and Joey Britton founded Artillery Tea Co. with veterans and first responders in mind. Youngest brother Joey is a nine year Army veteran, so he has helped with connections to veteran and first responder organizations.
Last January, the idea for Artillery Tea Co. came about when caffeine started to be a problem for Mike.
“We’re fans of Black Rifle Coffee, but coffee started giving me insomnia and these other problems, you know, too much caffeine. So you look around for another option for tea where you can spend your money on a product but also know that they help out causes that you support… but there’s just no option like that for tea, so that’s when we started our own,” Mike Britton said.
The company launched on July 4 last year, and is now trying to spread the word and its mission to “be able to support vets the best we can,” according to Britton.
“We’ve given to Gold Star Families already. There’s kind of been a focus on families with the organizations that we’ve worked with so far. Gold Star Families supports families that have a fallen soldier in it. And then this other organization we’re working with now is called Project Lakeview. They’re out of Delaware and they support families of fallen first responders,” he said.
Project Lakeview not only helps to provide for the immediate needs of the family, but also has a mantra of “honoring the dreams of the fallen.” It accomplishes this by giving away trips to the family for somewhere that was meaningful or a dream of the first responder.
Britton said the six months spent developing the idea into the launch of the company was “a huge learning curve.” The brothers found a partner in Pennsylvania to manufacture the product for them, working to keep everything as local as possible.
They also designed their own packaging for the tea, and did research into market trends to develop their first flavors. He said he and his brothers were not “tea sommeliers” when they started, only knowing they wanted a whole-leaf product and plastic free.
“So, that’s the other thing about grocery tea or mass produced tea, is that the tea bags use a mix of paper and plastic and that plastic when you put it in a hot drink… the plastic gets into your drink and you end up drinking plastic,” Britton said.
Their tea bags are plant based and there are no artificial ingredients. The four flavors they have so far are Morning Moab, which has the most caffeine of the four blends; Howitzer Heavy, a vanilla chai; Gadsden Green, a peach apricot; and Bombardier Black, an earl gray with orange peel. They are also developing an herbal blend.
“We’ve learned a lot about marketing, because we’re an E-commerce brand, so we got a website and we can ship anywhere in the U.S.,” Britton said.
Tea can be ordered from ArtilleryTeaCo.com and can be shipped anywhere; this is the only way to purchase the tea.
Being a new business, the brothers have been giving back as much as they can to the organizations they partner with, while still covering their startup and operating costs. At the end of the first year, they knew they wanted to donate to Gold Star Families and donated both company and personal money to get some momentum behind what they wanted to support.
Other organizations have also reached out to them about partnering together. They are also trying to get some donors to direct to the nonprofits they are supporting.
“It’s hard to plan in advance when you’re this young… because the mission of this whole company is to support these organizations, but you also know if you don’t have a business you’re not going to be able to help anybody,” Britton said.
Britton said they are eager to give back and to also highlight the nonprofits partnering with them to support veterans and first responders.