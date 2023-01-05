FALLS CREEK — Falls Creek Borough Manager Chuck Case relayed an explanation from Penelec about the major power outage that impacted the borough during Christmas weekend, and shared how local churches are stepping up to help in the future at a recent borough council meeting.
Falls Creek residents were without power for various amounts of time on Friday and Saturday Dec. 23 and 24, the longest reportedly being for 26 hours and 53 minutes. There were 356 customers in Falls Creek affected by the outage. Case said he has talked extensively with a Penelec representative several times since the incident.
Throughout all of Penelec’s service area, there was a rolling 2,000 customers at minimum without power at any one time for most of the 26 hours.
“Crews are activated, they also call in contracted crews that they have, but the thing is they have to follow Penelec safety standards at all times,” Case said.
He said people don’t understand all of these standards, sharing a few of them that affected Falls Creek. Workers are not allowed to go up in bucket trucks if winds are 30 mph or more and they can only work up to 16 hours before they are required to take eight hours off. Before working on a line, they also have to make a call and lines have to be inspected to ensure power is off.
“Two trucks that were sitting down here for I don’t know how long before it started, they were waiting for an inspector to come in because inspectors are going all over the state trying to find where these things are and what’s going on with them,” Case said.
According to Case, the other concern is Penelec’s priority list. Case said Falls Creek was “on the back burner a little bit” because workers have to prioritize 911 calls and people trapped. Road closures for lines down across the roads are also a priority. Transmission lines coming from transformers are also a primary issue because they can cause more people to lose power. Distribution lines to hospitals and nursing homes are also on the list, then it starts from the highest to lowest customer count.
“The wind did not die down until Saturday morning after 8 o’clock, it maintained basically 30 miles per hour or more the whole time,” Case said.
Case said the pole that broke and caused all the issues was not rotted as Penelec checks for this every five years. They also check trees around lines, but Case said trees can grow fast in five years.
“The thing that he said, and people don’t understand this part, but this is the absolute truth of it; that was not a worst case scenario. Christmas Eve was not a worst case scenario. It was a power outage because of wind. He said ‘you don’t want a worst case scenario.’ Which, it was bad, and there is absolutely no doubt it was bad,” Case said.
He said Main Street is usually one of the first areas to regain power in such an event, and he surmised it is because it is the direct line of power to the DuBois Regional Airport.
The representative said Penelec will include any warming sites on its website to provide resources to those who need it.
‘Helping Hands Action Plan’
Following the power outage, Case met with several other people from the borough and representatives from every church in Falls Creek to start a “Helping Hands Action Plan” for if the power ever goes out again.
“Say it’s winter and the power is out for four hours, we open one of the churches, they’re going to give me names of people that they are going to contact to come and help with the church and help get people there. We have someone working on food, we are getting blankets taken care of… It was just a great meeting,” Case said.
He said everyone involved is excited and wants to help. He said the plan isn’t even in “infancy” anymore because it’s about halfway done being set up. Case said he didn’t know there was no such plan or available warming center in the borough.
“I did not know we didn’t have that here and now I do know and we’re going to rectify the situation,” Case said.
He also acknowledged there are residents who refused to leave their homes, some elderly, who did not have heat for the entire time. He said there are a lot of lingering issues as a result of the power outage such as people experiencing multiple water line breaks, and others having to purchase new furnaces.
Case has heard of about 20 people who have had these issues, and said the key is the safety of the residents, which is why Helping Hands is being organized. He is also planning to call for a place outside of Falls Creek in case all of Falls Creek is without power.
“What matters is, there are things we can’t control when this goes out, we need to get a handle on the things we can control and I think we have a really good situation starting right now,” Case said.
Borough Council President Kevin Reynolds also attended the meeting with the churches, and said the church patrons have already been working together on situations the borough didn’t even know about.
Helping Hands members have provided a list of supplies to the borough they anticipate needing for a warming center, and Case said there are things he wouldn’t have thought of on the list like crayons for children, refrigerators for medicine, and power strips for oxygen machines.
Something the group has mentioned, but not talked much about yet, is pets. Case said people think of their pets as their children, and said this is something he anticipates further discussion.
Councilman and Emergency Management Coordinator Ethan Fritz said this was good because though the fire hall’s social hall has historically been used as a warming center, the fire department can’t staff the shelter because they are often responding to emergencies at the same time.