FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council provided updates on several topics discussed last month as well as some other upcoming events in the borough.
Borough Manager Chuck Case said he heard back from Boomville Fireworks of Brookville about their insurance paperwork provided for the planned fireworks display for the 175th anniversary celebration of Falls Creek. Borough Solicitor Pat LaVelle raised questions last month about the extent of Boomville’s coverage, and if the borough’s insurance would be sufficient for any gaps in coverage.
Case said this month that Boomville responded back, sharing the business has an appropriate amount of coverage.
“We’re in good shape with that, and that has been filed with the 175th Committee and with the borough office,” Case said.
Case also contacted Dillon Boleen who approached the council last month about starting a farmers market in the borough. Case said he spoke with the borough’s insurance agent, who said Boleen would be responsible for the insurance and permits at the market.
“For what they’re doing it’s not expensive at all. So, he’s going to get a hold of them and then get back with me on that. When he gets that, we will have that here at the office as well,” Case said.
Having things like meats, eggs, or dairy products at the market requires certain permits that Boleen is working on.
“You need permits if you’re going to sell eggs, meat, cheeses, stuff like that because there’s different government regulation on that, but if you’re just selling raw fresh fruits and vegetables, you don’t need a permit. So, that’s what he’s looking at right now,” Case said.
A location has still not been determined.
While taking election paperwork to Brookville, Case also picked up a new American flag for in front of the borough office. A new flag has also been ordered for the Memorial Park in town.
The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority electronics and household hazardous waste collection is also coming up in May and will be held at the Goodwill Center in the borough. The first collection of the year will be May 6 and the second one will be Aug. 26.