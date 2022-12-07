FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Borough Council received an update on the Main Street project from the Streets Committee, getting news that paving won’t be completed until spring of next year.
“The Main Street project will not be completed until spring of next year. Paving and punch lists will need completed,” said Committee Chair Peggy Weible.
Borough Manager Chuck Case said Mealy Construction will be there Thursday at 10 a.m. to walk the entire project that is completed so far. Anyone from the borough or water authority is welcome to attend the walk as well. There will also be the project engineer, an inspector, and representatives of PennDOT.
“The paving is definitely in the spring, and haven’t really had any major complaints up to this point in time,” Case said.
Case was told by the inspector, Brian Moore, that the sidewalks should be done now.
Also related to this project, Borough Consultant Lu Inzana said the Multimodal Transportation Fund Program the borough applied for will not be awarded until January if approved. This is the grant the borough was denied a third time for last December.
Former Borough Manager Cindy Fritz said the borough was encouraged to continue applying, being told by engineers that most boroughs do not get approved for funding the first year. This will be the fourth time the borough has applied for the “Commonwealth Financing Authority: Multimodal Transportation Fund Program Falls Creek Borough Streetscape Revitalization Project.”
“That won’t be awarded now until sometime in January. We were expecting it to be awarded in November. We found out later that they pushed it…” Inzana said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get it, and then we can tear up Main Street again.”
Borough President Kevin Reynolds said since the paving won’t be done until spring, the borough could possibly just add to the project currently underway.