PUNXSUTAWNEY — FAMCO Service and Machine Inc. held a ceremony at the company headquarters last Thursday to celebrate a new beginning for all of its employees, families, customers, and vendors following a purchase of the company by Avis Industrial Corporation.
Formerly FEMCO, the company was established by the Amundson family in 1964 and supported the mining industry with heavy industrial equipment repair and machining. Over the more than 50 years that followed, the business has diversified to support numerous additional industries including recycling, aggregate, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, and original equipment manufacturers. The company is recognized as a leader in machining capabilities, field service, and support and its diversity.
“Today was about a ceremony to thank the employees for their hard work through a hard time, and to celebrate the future with Avis,” said Valerio Henke, vice president of operations.
Following a difficult period that many companies faced as a result of challenging economic conditions and supply chain difficulties, partially due to the COVID pandemic, FEMCO was purchased by Avis earlier this year. Avis, based in Upland, Indiana, manages a diversified portfolio of 11 companies primarily focused on support of the heavy industrial sectors, including compaction and size reduction equipment, engineer products, and forging. Renowned for their long-term approach to business acquisition and ownership, Avis provides sustainable strategic opportunities for their employees, customers, vendors, and communities. Upon purchase of the company Avis changed the name to FAMCO to reflect the great history of FEMCO and added the rich history of Avis. FAMCO currently employs more than 70 people at its location in Punxsutawney.
Avis purchased the company on March 26. Henke said there are no major changes being made to the company, but the name change represents the new future.
The dedication of the great men and women of FAMCO has allowed the company to continue to provide service and support to its customers during challenging times and made the company very attractive to Avis, according to FAMCO. With the strategic investment by Avis, FAMCO can now provide new opportunities for skilled labor in the local and surrounding communities. The future is very bright for FAMCO as it develops strategies to hire skilled employees, provide training opportunities, work with local vocational schools, and support the community.
The September ceremony included a family luncheon and provided an opportunity for camaraderie and community as FAMCO, and Avis offered thanks for the employees and families dedication to the company and its valued customers. Along with the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, a “fresh start” ribbon cutting was held, and the company looks forward to a prosperous future as a vibrant part of the local community.