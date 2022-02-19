ROCKTON — Carter Horn’s family members have rallied together to help the Rockton toddler in his battle against leukemia, including an upcoming benefit dinner at the Rockton Fire Hall on March 12.
Carter’s grandmothers Chris Pringle and Diane Horn have been posting about the benefit dinner and the other fundraising efforts on social media to help spread the word. The two have also been acting as drop-off points for items to be in the basket raffle that will be part of the benefit dinner.
Those wishing to donate to the raffle can contact Chris Pringle on Facebook to set up a drop-off time. The dinner will be take-out only from 3 to 7 p.m. The cost is donation only, and the dinner will include spaghetti, meatballs, salad and bread.
Some of the family will also be setting up a bake sale at the fire hall during the dinner pickups.
Pringle said the family got the diagnosis just five days before Christmas after having been in and out of doctor and hospital visits with Carter for a collection of seemingly unrelated illnesses.
“It started around Thanksgiving, he had sores in his mouth, and was treated with antibiotics and those went away. Then he was spiking fevers, then it was ear infections,” Pringle said. “He started having trouble walking, he would start limping. They went to the doctors for an X-ray and found nothing.”
Carter, who turns 3 in May, was being babysat by Diane Horn when he had another fever and was having trouble walking again. His mother, Chelsey Horn, picked him up and drove him to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh that night to get some answers. Around 1 a.m., Chelsey received the diagnosis that Carter has leukemia. Carter, Chelsey and father, Cody Horn, spent their Christmas in the hospital.
Pringle said they are doing Carter’s treatment in phases, and he has completed phase one. Now he is in phase two, and the family is driving to Pittsburgh four days a week for his chemotherapy treatments. He has to have a spinal tap done every Wednesday.
Chelsey has taken personal leave from her work to make the drives each week. Carter goes for treatments for two weeks, then gets two weeks off. He is doing 57 days of treatment, and is around day 25 now.
Pringle said the treatment is “pretty intense,” and the family is starting to see the effects on Carter. He’s starting to get sick from the treatments, and they were told he’ll likely lose his hair later in the month.
“He plays, and he says he’s okay, and then all of a sudden he’ll be sick,” Pringle said.
Along with the benefit dinner, Cody’s brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Kelli Horn, have made “Carter Strong” bracelets they are selling on Facebook. The bracelets come in adult and youth sizes, and are $3 each or two for $5, and all the proceeds are going to Carter and his family. They can be messaged on Facebook to place orders for bracelets.
The family has also partnered with Brookville Glove to make Carter Strong shirts that showcase leukemia awareness. The shirts are available on the Brookville Glove website for $15 and come in youth and adult sizes as well.
Those unable to participate in the benefit dinner can donate to the GoFundMe set up by Chris and Dennis Pringle at gofund.me/d9e35e97.