FALLS CREEK — Calhoun Farm welcomed hundreds of people to the farmstead on Saturday for the annual Farm Fest in Falls Creek.
“It was a beautiful day and what a success,” Lanna Calhoun said.
Calhoun of Calhoun Farm and Gabby Orcutt of Inertia of Movement teamed up to host the event. They consider the festival to be an opportunity for “energetic healing” offered through the many workshops hosted throughout the day.
When guests weren’t at one of the yoga or healing workshops, there were more than 60 vendors to browse spread all around the homestead. Vendors offered a variety of handmade products like pottery, knitted and crocheted items, soaps, jewelry, wooden crafts and more. Attendees could also feed goats at the farm.
“We easily doubled the vendors and amount of attendees who visited Farm Fest,” Orcutt said.
A children’s tent was set up to give children fun activities to do while parents participated in the workshops. Some of the large rocks that were painted will be placed in front of the farm stand later.
Every hour a new workshop started offering a variety of yoga classes, crystal healing, past life regression, and meditation. Yoga classes were available for all ages, abilities, and strengths, with the ever popular goat yoga included in the mix.
Both Orcutt and Calhoun say Farm Fest truly offers something for everyone to enjoy, and found this year’s event to be another great success.
“Thank you to all the awesome people who came together to make this event run smoothly. Who shared their passions, gifts and talents. Who spent their hard earned dollars to support local and small businesses. You are all amazing and Farm Fest would be nothing without you,” Orcutt said.
With the festival continuing to grow, Orcutt said the pair are already talking and planning for next year.
“Everyone we met that day was happy to be there and left with huge smiles on their faces and memories to last a lifetime. We are already talking about Farm Fest 2023,” Orcutt said.