PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board recently voted to accept the Farm to School grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for the construction of garden beds and an agriculture program at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School.
Beth Saxman, the technology coach at PAES, explained the Department of Agriculture offered a grant program to “bridge the gap between children and the food system by connecting them to the fresh, healthy food available from Pennsylvania agricultural producers in their community and the surrounding areas.” Punxsutawney was one of two schools in Jefferson County to receive the grant.
The grant is for $5,000 with a 25 percent match and would fund an agricultural program at the school. The school would also be supporting local organizations and small businesses.
Saxman said the focus of the grant is “to teach our students to become the next generation of groundbreakers,” and to teach them how to build community through gardening.
“With the supply chain issues that recently happened, I thought it would be important for children to learn how to grow their own food at home, and also at school,” Saxman said.
She also said gardening has been found to improve mood and self-esteem, reduce stress and help with fine motor skills.
Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas also spoke in support of the grant, saying it was a “great way to engage kids at the elementary school a little bit differently.”
Material required for the grant include raised garden beds on campus, with there being some for each grade level at the elementary school, and some would be handicap accessible. There will also be some in the courtyard for any students that need to stay directly on campus.
The school would also need soil, planting tools, mulch or outdoor carpeting, seeds, and shipping costs. Saxman estimated the costs to be about $6,704.22. She said the grant is a reimbursement grant, and she said the school can do a lot of the things in kind.
“We’re going to get metal raised garden beds that are self watering, so it would limit the number of times students would have to come out to water and that sort of thing,” Saxman said.
Saxman has already partnered with the Punxsutawney Garden Club, as club President Gloria Kerr came to the school to help decide where the gardens will best grow on the campus. The IUP Academy of Culinary Arts will be helping, along with some local farms. She is also planning to work with the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority and Director Donna Cooper on worm composting.
“The experiences the students would have, we would plant and maintain the raised garden beds at the school. We will start using the composters again that are off to the side of the school. We would have lessons and guidance from the garden club, they would come into the buildings and also do virtual lessons if necessary… We would also have a virtual tour of Kennis Farms and the IUP Culinary School,” Saxman said.
The IUP students will also come to teach students and parents how to cook the food they grow. She is hoping to have local vendors from the Punxsutawney Farmer’s Market have stands and presentations for students and family.
Students will get to keep the produce they grow in the school gardens.
The worm composting is a partnership with the high school, and since the grant is only for kindergarten to fifth grade, the sixth graders are going to start helping and learning about the worm composting. Once sixth grade moves to the high school, they will already have some knowledge to take it over.