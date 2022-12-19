DUBOIS — Residents with Fayette Resources recently sent 100 letters and homemade holiday ornaments to the regional Veterans Affairs headquarters for veterans in the hospital this holiday season.
David Dobash, Brandon Evans and Albert Rogers, along with caretakers Mike Mullins and Wendy Sue Guldbrandsen worked together to put the cards in envelopes and get them ready to be delivered.
“We just wanted to put it out there that anybody can volunteer, anybody, and everybody should do something,” Guldrandsen said.
Guldbrandsen made the 100 ornaments using different holiday patterned material and stuffing. The residents all agreed they had fun helping with the project, and helping to make other people have a good holiday.
They gathered around the kitchen table piled with the ornaments and holiday cards to work together putting the cards in envelopes and stickering them shut for travel.
She said they are hoping to double the number of cards for next year.
“This is the hardest season for a lot of people because they’re lonely,” Guldbrandsen said.
Guldbrandsen has been with the company for a few months, and said that volunteering is important to her, so she wants to share that with the individuals she cares for as well. She already has plans for them to help plant yearlings in the summer.
“I just want them to know that they’re a part of this community, and their involvement is important… and everybody can volunteer, everybody can do something,” Guldbrandsen said.