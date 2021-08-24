BROCKWAY – Back in the winter of 1972, Aileen Fay Bish and her husband Raymond started pushing the motorcycles of their Honda shop out of the way and selling Christmas trees and decorations. That winter idea grew into Fay’s Christmas Village.
Nearly 50 years later, Fay’s Christmas Village is closing its doors for good.
Fay’s daughter, Alice White, said the time has come to close the Brockway business.
“I’ve owned the store for five years, and there were several different things that led to the decision to close,” White said.
Fay passed away July 14 at the age of 92. Raymond passed away in 2018. White said that the store was not just a Brockway attraction, but it had visitors from all over the country and even from across the ocean.
“We had people from all over, people from different states who traveled in,” White said. “My mother had been in it long enough that we had people come from all over the world. When men from Germany came to the glass plant to work, they stopped in.”
Fay’s Christmas Village operated out of the Honda shop until 1992, when it moved into its current building along Route 219. While it was called a Christmas Village, the store was open year-round.
“We sold trees, lights, and ornaments,” White said. “We would say on our ads, ‘Wreaths, trees, garlands, and greens.’ My mother sold Fontanini Nativities from Italy. But we didn’t just do Christmas. We branched out into cards and candy, and decorations for different holidays. I also did flowers for the cemeteries. That gave us something to work with all year long.”
With her mother’s passing and the building selling, White marked all inventory half-off and began the process of closing up for good.
“We have a lot of people saying they’re sad because it’s closing,” White said. “When you have a business, you live in it. I mean, it is sad, but you have to move on.”
Fay’s Christmas Village will continue to operate for a little while longer while White liquidates the inventory. To check to see if it is still open, visit the Fay’s Christmas Village Facebook page or call 814-265-0211.