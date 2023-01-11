DuBOIS — Mike Federici was introduced as the new fire chief of the City of DuBois during Monday's DuBois City Council meeting.
Outgoing fire Chief Tony Roy introduced Federici as his successor for 2023-24. Federici served as deputy chief during Roy's tenure.
"It was an honor to serve the City of DuBois, coming up through the ranks. I enjoyed it," Roy said.
"I look forward to working with council and serving the City of DuBois these next two years," Federici said. "Hopefully it will be just as safe as it was for Chief Roy."
Federici is joined by Deputy Chief Jim Bolam and Assistant Chief Chad Roy.
City officials shared their appreciation for the efforts of the firefighters.
"Chief (Tony Roy), I'd just like to thank you for your service, and you guys as well," Councilman James Aughenbaugh said.
"Chief (Tony) Roy, thank you for keeping our firefighters safe. Chief Federici, Chief Bolam, Chief (Chad) Roy, good luck to you," Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel commented.
"Thank you to everyone who serves in our fire department, whether you're new, old or in between. You are the foundation on so many levels of our community," Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said.
"A special thanks to the fire department, it's special to all our hearts up here," city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio said. "Chief (Tony Roy), good job going out and appreciate your last two years."
According to Tony Roy's report, in 2021, the city fire department had 273 calls for service and was dispatched to 14 structure fires, five of which had conditions present with one working fire. In 2022, the city fire department had 271 calls for service and was dispatched to 16 structure fires, five of which had conditions present with two working fires.
Green-Light-Go
City council approved Trans Associates Engineering as the consultant for a Green-Light-Go grant project.
The city and Sandy Township are collaborating with a consultant for two traffic light projects. The city will install a new traffic light at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Park Avenue while the township replaces the light at Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road.
The township supervisors approved Trans Associates as the consultant at a meeting last week. City council members gave their approval Monday.
Reorganization
Council held its reorganization meeting prior to Monday's regular meeting.
Bernardo was reelected as vice president of council. As mayor, Ed Walsh serves as president of council.
Walsh was also appointed to serve as co-chairman of the DuBois-Sandy Township Joint Consolidation Board.
Council meetings will be held the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. Council work sessions will be held the Thursday prior to the second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m. in council chambers.