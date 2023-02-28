The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to what it expects to be the last windmill superload movement through Clearfield County today, Feb. 28. PennDOT initially announced the move would occur Monday, but it was postponed.
Route details are:
- Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120
- Route 879 south to Route 322
- Route 322 back to Route 879
- Route 879 to Route 153
- Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453
Today, a casing section will leave Falls Creek at 9 a.m. and travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later. This transport will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass.
PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.