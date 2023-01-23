REYNOLDSVILLE — A house fire on Friday afternoon on Route 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, sent one occupant to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Scolese.
Emergency services were called out around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a structure fire on Route 322 near the intersection with Big Run Prescottville Road.
The Reynoldsville Fire Department was the first on scene and reported there was smoke showing from the house. The occupant was already out of the house when the fire department arrived.
Scolese said he called for a second alarm as a precaution due to heavy smoke inside and because the location of the fire was still unknown.
“The fire was in the kitchen of the residence. One female occupant was found outside, she was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries,” Scolese said.
The fire was knocked down quickly before it spread, he said. Firefighters continued to put out hot spots and ventilated the scene. Scolese said he requested the fire marshal to investigate the scene.
“The fire was held to the kitchen with smoke and heat damage throughout,” said Scolese. “The cause is still under investigation through the state police fire marshal.”
Along with Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Brookville, Falls Creek, and Pine Creek Township fire departments from Jefferson County, Sandy Township and City of DuBois fire departments from Clearfield County, Reynoldsville Ambulance and DuSan/Amserv Ambulance services also assisted at the scene.