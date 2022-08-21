Barn fire at Scottish Heights
A barn housing maintenance equipment was destroyed by fire Saturday night at Scottish Heights Golf Club in Brockport. This is a photo of the barn as firefighters arrived, provided by Brockway Volunteer Hose Company Deputy Chief Devin Trentini.

BROCKPORT – A barn housing maintenance equipment at Scottish Heights Golf Club and Lodge was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

