STRONACH — A fire Monday afternoon destroyed a Pike Township building that housed to a former bar and restaurant.
According to Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Deputy Chief Nathan Smith, firefighters were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. to the structure last known as the Wildwood II, located at 2429 Curwensville-Grampian Hwy., Curwensville. Smith said the structure was currently listed for sale as a commercial property with the Lezzer Realty Group, Clearfield.
He said when the company arrived on scene, the first floor of the building, which has been unoccupied for several years, was burning with large amounts of flames and smoke pouring out of the windows. The blaze quickly spread to the second floor and an addition.
“It is a total loss,” he said. The state police fire marshal was on scene Monday afternoon to conduct an investigation. The name of the owner, cause of the fire and a damage estimate are currently unknown, Smith said in a telephone interview.
Smith said approximately 75 firefighters from companies throughout Clearfield County battled the blaze for approximately five hours.
“We had a slow response at that time of the day with everyone being at work,” he noted.
In addition Curwensville, first responders personnel from Clearfield, Lawrence Township, Union Township, Brady Township, Sandy Township, Madera, Mahaffey, Houtzdale, Glen Hope and Grampian were on scene. Curwensville Ambulance Service was also at the scene.
There were no reported injuries and no difficulties with obtaining water, he said.