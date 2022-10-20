DUBOIS — First Class Children’s Foundation made its second donation through the “KICKS” program to the DuBois Area Middle School Wednesday morning, donating more than 120 pairs of new shoes for students.
FCCF founder Matt Reed and wife, Kim, expanded the program since the first donation made last school year. The shoes donated in this round were a wider variety of brands, styles and sizes, something Reed said was a goal of his.
Though FCCF has been fundraising for its range of programs in the school district all year, Reed said the main fundraiser for the KICKS program was the popup shop at the DuBois Homecoming football game.
Reed offered custom designed Beavers merchandise out of the popup shop that was only available the night at the game. He said as long as he is allowed, he is hoping to have another fundraiser like this in the future.
“There’s something for every style here, that’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but last year we didn’t necessarily have the funding for it. This year after a year where it’s kind of caught on now, people know what’s going on,” Reed said.
All the shoes are in unisex styles making it easier to get shoes into the hands of children who need them. Throughout the year, students’ names will be randomly drawn to choose a pair of shoes from the KICKS program donation.
DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton said the wider impact Reed and FCCF is having on the district can’t be stated enough.
“I really feel the impact that Matt is making on the community and the buy in that (he) is receiving… I feel that (he) is just acquiring more and more support for the projects, for the programs and initiatives. I think the scope of impact is just continuously expanding, and that is a testament to his leadership through the First Class Children’s Foundation, as well as our community and their unwavering dedication to meeting the needs of our students,” Benton said.
She added the more Reed does, the more the community seems to step up and meet the needs. Reed said the goal is through the course of a student’s time in DASD, there will be something for them every step of the way. He has elementary and middle school levels covered, and is hoping to move into the high school with a project in the future.
His projects in the elementary schools are also ongoing. He will be adding a FCCF Imagination Station book vending machine to Juniata Elementary, like the one in C.G. Johnson Elementary. This vending machine was made possible by a grant from the DuBois Rotary Club for $3,000 to fill the machine with books. Reed said he just put that order in through Scholastic and should have the books soon.
“C.G. is going great, we gave away 700 books from that last year,” Reed said. “Now we have to refill it. I did a virtual book drive last month, and we ended up getting 200 or 300 more books to put over there,” Reed said.
Benton also added that with 700 books given away, the students at C.G. Johnson are given a token for the vending machine every time they are caught doing something good, “so just think about that impact on spreading kindness as well.”
He has another round of the Imagination Boxes planned to be distributed in mid to late November. This round will go to Wasson and Oklahoma Elementary schools and have about 750 boxes.
“We have everything that we need. All the Scholastic books are getting delivered today. Thirty-five boxes of 2,300 books are coming for that program, today to my house,” Reed said.
Benton also mentioned that in the past, Reed would target one elementary school with the Imagination Box program. This year, he has the support to give the boxes to two schools, one being Wasson, the largest elementary school in DASD, according to Benton.
“We are seeing the impact that the First Class Children’s Foundation is making on our students. Matt’s mission is paying kindness forward and giving back and really inspiring the youth to give back to the community to practice, and model kindness. And we’re seeing that in our students and what a great way to remind kids, I mean you put on your shoes every single day, and that’s a reminder every single day that someone in our community made this donation because they believe in me, and it’s that reminder. I love that,” Benton said.
Reed said the random act of kindness is well represented in the Imagination Boxes, and he hopes “they’ll pay it forward from that random act of kindness, and some kids will and hopefully that message just keeps on spreading.”
Wasson and Oklahoma are the last two elementary schools in DASD to receive the Imagination Boxes from FCCF, and Reed is hopeful the impact will be huge.
Some PTAs are also now backing FCCF and providing support to the programs. Reed said the programs “can be confusing” but that word is getting out more now. He said it can be tough to explain what he’s trying to do, but he believes if he just continues with his mission, it will be hard for people not to notice. This was evident by the great success of the popup shop fundraiser.
“Every single person that purchased something at the game, they got a bag and a card and it explained the program and everything was tagged with our website, and I think people know what that particular event was for, and it was to buy shoes for kids, for sure. And it was the biggest fundraiser we ever had. So it definitely worked,” Reed said.
He said he tries to incorporate creativity into all of his projects in the hopes it inspires other people to do similar projects. Reed said he would never be offended if someone wanted to do something similar to his programs because “it would be awesome if somebody else decided they wanted to do stuff for kids, I think that’s great.”