DuBOIS — First Class Children’s Foundation made a donation of 100 pairs of new shoes and 50 "Blackout Boxes" to the DuBois Area Middle School Wednesday afternoon, marking the first donations of the “KICKS” and "Spirit Alive" programs by the foundation.
FCCF founder Matt Reed and his wife, Kim, worked alongside staff at the middle school to develop the two programs that were presented to the school.
FCCF donated 100 pairs of premium Nike and Converse sneakers to be distributed to students. The 50 Blackout Boxes are part of a new program called Spirit Alive, a collaboration between FCCF and DuBois athletics to design special DuBois Beavers apparel.
The 50 Blackout Boxes were donated to the middle school’s clothing closet. Each box has two high quality T-shirts, one color rush hoodie, and an embroidered knit hat. The public will also have a chance to purchase all four designs featured in this first collection and the proceeds will be used to purchase more Beavers merchandise to stock the closet.
“So many people from here went here, so that’s a powerful brand, so we’re just looking to utilize it to its fullest capacity and make kids want to have clothes on that signify how great this school is,” Reed said.
Students at the school in Kristie Taylor’s eighth-grade leadership class helped build the boxes. Taylor worked alongside Reed to create the KICKS and Spirit Alive boxes for the middle school.
“Wendy connected Matt and me, and she knew that I was interested in incorporating community service into my leadership class, so this is a great connection,” Taylor said.
Both of these programs are the first designed by Reed to target older children.
“I’m just excited about this program because this is for older kids. Everything that we do is so focused on elementary school kids and Imagination Boxes and school supplies and stuff that they get pumped about, but I think there’s something about clothing and shoes that are really attractive to kids in middle school and high school,” Reed said.
The shoes will be given out first, with students being randomly drawn to receive a pair. Then, the Spirit Alive boxes will start to be distributed to students as well.
“I was really inspired to give away shoes by a conversation that I had with Wendy Benton… We had talked about the things we normally give away to kids because we give away all the boxes and the books and school supplies,” Reed said.
Benton told Reed about a student she saw whose shoes were falling apart, and when they went to the clothing closet, there were only a pair of girls' shoes that were his size.
“I started thinking about ways we could help, and decided to start a shoe drive. We made an initial investment of like $1,500 into buying shoes, and then they all came and it didn’t seem like it was enough yet,” Reed said.
Reed started asking for donations of shoes online and eventually reached a goal of 100 pairs of shoes through donations. Inside every shoe box is a card that has the name of the person who donated it and a slogan that reads, “good shoes take you good places” and on the other side, “consider this a box of confidence. Use this confidence to inspire positivity in our community.”
“Having all these shoes here is impossible without the community supporting what we’re trying to accomplish, which was to give away the 100 shoes in the middle school,” Reed said.
Matt said giving sneakers aligns with something he and his wife enjoy.
“I always try to do things that would make myself super happy if I was young,” Reed said. “When I’m coming up with a sneaker program, I think to myself, ‘how cool would it be to be in seventh grade and get a pair of these sneakers?’”
He said this is the same mindset he has with the other FCCF programs, like the Imagination Boxes and book vending machine.
With the Blackout Boxes, Reed’s hope is to keep school spirit alive with some of the older students. He said whoever gets the boxes is going to be proud of winning the boxes, and it's another thing the school can use “as a tool to inspire the kids to really enjoy their time here.”