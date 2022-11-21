DUBOIS — First Class Children’s Foundation had a busy day Friday, donating Imagination Boxes to both Wasson and Oklahoma Elementary schools and an Imagination Station to Juniata Elementary.
With the donation of Imagination Boxes to Wasson and Oklahoma Elementary schools, First Class Children’s Foundation (FCCF) has now delivered the boxes to every elementary school in the DuBois district.
FCCF Founder Matt Reed started the morning at Wasson Elementary with more than 400 Imagination Boxes. This was the largest amount of Imagination Boxes that have ever been given away at one time. This was also the first time since starting the program that the boxes were able to be revealed to the entire student body at one time.
Later in the afternoon, he made his second delivery of Imagination Boxes to the students at Oklahoma Elementary, the school he attended as a child.
“This vision is that of Matt Reed and this has been his goal all along,” said Wendy Benton, DuBois Area School District superintendent, said. “This marks over 1,800 Imagination Boxes with a close to $90,000 that our community has really invested in our children.”
Reed said the trial run of Imagination Boxes were given to about 80 children all in one grade in 2019. After this trial run, he decided to give the boxes to an entire school, but the pandemic happened. The first time he donated the boxes to a whole school, he dropped the boxes off and the teachers distributed them to each class.
The next year in 2021, he was able to be at the school when the boxes were given, but capacity restriction meant they still only gave the boxes to smaller groups of children at a time.
“This is the first time in the last five years that we’re actually able to give things away to large groups of kids like I’ve always envisioned it being, and so to go over to Wasson this morning and see about 420 kids there, to see every single one of them get that Imagination Box, it’s just overwhelming,” Reed said.
He said to finally have donated the boxes to every elementary school in the district means everything to him. “It just speaks to the confidence that we have with this program, and the confidence that the community has to help us reach these goals…”
In between the two box deliveries, he went to Juniata Elementary to unveil the second Imagination Station book vending machine. The first vending machine of this kind was given to C.G. Johnson Elementary School last year.
The vending machine uses an existing program at the elementary schools that encourages random acts of kindness in the students. When the students are rewarded for their acts of kindness, they can now get a token for the Imagination Station. This goes hand in hand with the goal of Reed’s FCCF programs, which also seeks to encourage random acts of kindness.
In each of the Imagination Boxes, the children not only received items like comic books, Pokemon cards, and school supplies that were personalized to them, but also a “pay it forward” card.
“We invented Imagination Box because we’re trying to promote random acts of kindness in our community…what I’m doing for you guys today, what First Class Children’s Foundation is doing for you, is we’re giving you a random act of kindness. That’s what Imagination Box is. So when you guys go out after today I want you guys to do something called ‘a pay it forward.’ So this is something nice just happened to you guys when you get the boxes, right? So inside every single box today, there’s a card. What I want you guys to do is I want you to do something really nice for somebody else,” Reed said to the students at Wasson Elementary.
Reed calls this the First Class challenge. He gave each child one of the pay it forward cards, which says “please enjoy this random act of kindness. Now it’s your turn, pay it forward by doing something nice and leave this card behind.” He said the goal is that kindness carries on and betters the community.
Benton is on board with this messaging from Reed to the students as well. She said Reed is an example of being the change we want to see in the world, and that he has an impact on the students every time he visits a school.
“Now we often talk about ‘be the change that you want to see in the world,’ and Matt is exactly that. He is the change that he wants to see, and every time he comes in, he makes an impact in the lives of our students, and they in turn pay that kindness forward as he spoke about,” Benton said. “Every time the students receive a gift, you know, any token from our community, it’s that reassurance that my community believes in me and they are going to help me whatever challenges or barriers I am facing.”
This message of spreading kindness continued from the Imagination Boxes to the Imagination Station unveiling.
“This is going to be a golden opportunity for you to be your best self and for you to try to do nice things for each other. And the more nice things that you do for each other, the more opportunities that you’ll have for a golden token that will get you a free book out of the Imagination Station,” Reed said.
To further the idea of random acts of kindness and paying kindness forward, Reed demonstrated this to the students. He told them a story about putting together the 750 boxes that were donated that day. He said he didn’t have enough space to pack all the boxes, and a man named Craig Murray offered him his warehouse for the space.
Murray’s granddaughters attend Juniata Elementary, so they were welcomed by Reed to come choose the first book from the vending machine. Mallory and Nora Feasel were called to choose the first book from the machine, but Mallory was home sick so Nora chose a book by herself.
Reed also thanked the Rotary Club of DuBois for its donation of 700 for the Imagination Station. Along with them, he thanked community members Brian Leech, Sara Zwick, Kayla Krieg, Callie Hynds, Chad Hynds, Cayden Hynds, his mother Lisa Reed, and his grandmother Ethel, who attended the unveiling of the boxes.