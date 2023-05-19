PUNXSUTAWNEY — The congregation of the First English Lutheran Church is raising funds to establish a Firefighters Fund with the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation, Inc. On May 20, the congregation will hold a pancake breakfast to begin raising funds.
The breakfast will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m, at the church, located at the corner of Gilpin and Pine Streets in Punxsutawney. Pancakes and all the trimmings will be $10 per person.
The money collected will be used to start the Firefighters Fund in appreciation of the heroic response to a fire which destroyed the original English Lutheran Church building on May 25, 2003. On that morning the congregation of the First English Lutheran Church, in downtown Punxsutawney, were in the fellowship hall in the church’s basement, sitting down to a pancake breakfast in honor of that year’s graduates.
Suddenly Dick Brown rushed into the church basement and yelled, “This church is on fire, and everybody needs to get out now!” A fire had begun in the ceiling above the organ.
The rest of the day was a blur of activity and a roller coaster of emotions. The congregation watched as fire destroyed the century old building. By evening, only the walls and the adjacent Parish House were still standing.
The members of the congregation worked to gather what could be salvaged and move it to safe storage, as they wondered about their future.
By the end of that day, staff from Paris Cleaners had made arrangements for the church to immediately transport all church linens, paraments, and vestments to their DuBois headquarters for cleaning and restoration. An adjacent property owner opened a vacant apartment to the congregation, which became their home for the next few months. Furniture, documents, equipment and church records dating back over 100 years were moved into this new office space.
Musical instruments, including the church’s famous hand-bells were saved. These bells had been played throughout the area for more than three decades and had been taken to Europe on a choir tour just two years before. The bells were repaired and rang out again in 2004 when they were used to make a CD entitled, “The Bells Still Ring” which was sold to help fund the reconstruction of the church. Regrettably, the church’s 80-year-old pipe organ was a total loss.
Candlesticks, brassware, and the chancel furniture, including the pulpit, altar, and baptismal font were all saved.
Much of the credit for the congregation’s property being saved goes to the brave men and women of the area fire companies who fought the blaze and kept it from spreading into the Parish House and other adjacent structures. Two years later, these men and women and their families were honored guests as at the dedication of the new church building.
The congregation has always been grateful for the men and women who serve the Punxsutawney area. They leave warm beds in the middle of the night, jump into a vehicle to run to, not away from, danger, and risk and sometimes even sacrifice their own lives for the sake and safety of others. First English Vice President Bob McNeil, whose wife Ruth chaired the Building Committee, recalls that three firemen were injured fighting the fire that day. “It just seemed appropriate,” said McNeil, in referring to honoring their service through a fund.
Now, 20 years later, the congregation has rebuilt the First English Lutheran Church. They have also survived the effects of COVID-19 and the changes in the community. However, it is the kindness and support of the community for the endeavors of people of First English Lutheran Church, which have sustained through the years.
The congregation is saying “thank you” to the firefighters.
“We wanted to let the community know that 20 years later we are still here, and we are grateful for those who, as Jesus commanded, serve their neighbors,” said retired pastor Tim Spence.
The congregation plans to hold a series of events over the next two years, walking once again from fire to rebuilding to dedication and renewal.
As the Firefighters Fund grows, it will continue to honor Punxsutawney area firefighters by assisting local fire companies to acquire equipment, training and property.