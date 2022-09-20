PUNXSUTAWNEY — The first Jefferson County Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo is in the books after a busy day in Barclay Square, shattering expectations for Saturday’s inaugural event with enthusiastic participation from vendors, speakers and the public.
Event organizers Mike and Tracey Hibbard approached the Punxsutawney Borough Council about hosting the event in Barclay Square at the beginning of August, giving them a small planning window. During the August council meeting, Mike Hibbard said he already had some tentative plans underway, but was “being cautious” until having approval for the park.
At the time, he had four speakers confirmed to come and was still working on getting a few more, along with craft and food vendors.
On Saturday, Barclay Square had a wide array of craft and paranormal vendors, a full list of speakers taking the stage all day, and a few food trucks along the back. There was not a shortage of community support as well, with people cycling in and out of the park as speakers rotated on the stage all day.
“I think it’s kind of amazing, we really thought it was going to be smaller than this, I didn’t expect this many vendors and this much interest. We have a lot of vendors and a lot of the speakers have helped spread the word,” Hibbard said.
The Hibbards have been to a handful of Bigfoot and cryptid paranormal events, and decided to bring their own to Punxsutawney since it’s unique. He said he hopes this first year was worth the trip for some of the vendors and speakers, some coming from as far away as Michigan.
“That’s what I like about doing this, I don’t want it to be just a festival, I want it to be informative too,” Hibbard said. “The speakers are the main attraction to me.”
Not only did the event bring speakers from states away, but some of the attendees were from out of the area as well, taking the opportunity to see Punxsutawney’s own legend — Punxsutawney Phil.
“I think it brought a lot of tourism to Punxsy, because one of our speakers for sure said that Punxsy was always on her bucket list and she was glad because it gave her a chance to come and see that stuff too,” Hibbard said.
The couple already knew speaker Mary Fabian, founder of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project from other events they heard her speaking.
“She passed the word along to other speakers that she is familiar with, and then we’ve had a few that reached out to us,” said Tracey Hibbard.
Mike Hibbard said it was like a “word of mouth snowball” and it got to the point they had to start turning speakers away for this year. He said the food vendors were the biggest difficulty because so many of them already had their schedule set with festivals for the year.
“I know some of them turned down other events after we told them about ours, still not knowing what ours was like, so that was appreciated,” Mike Hibbard said. “They put a lot of faith in us.”
“Especially with it being our first event and a lot of them never laying eyes on us, knowing who we were,” Tracey Hibbard added.
The Hibbards are already planning on bringing the event back next year. There were many vendors who couldn’t make the short notice this year who said to keep them in mind for next year, so they are hoping the expo grows. They are already considering expanding to a two-day event to make it more worthwhile for the vendors.
“If everybody likes this year’s, prepare for next year’s because I think it’s going to blow this one out of the water,” Mike Hibbard said.
“Especially when we had a month to plan this one, and now we’ll have a year for the next one,” Tracey Hibbard said.