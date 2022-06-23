DuBOIS — DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said during this week’s council meeting that the first phase of the “top of the boulevard” project should be completed by July 15. The second phase will take place this fall.
The embankment project at the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and East DuBois Avenue will create a “mini park,” including a waterfall, benches, lighting, retaining wall, paved parking and railing.
The $800,000 project is being paid for by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
Loose dogsDuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark said a woman who walked her two dogs along the Beaver Meadow Walkway and through City Park will face citations once she is identified and located.
Clark said there is a leash law in the city and owners must keep their dogs tethered when they are in public places.
Images of the woman and her dogs were circulating on social media Monday and Clark said police were getting information about who she is.
Another dog was reportedly injured in a confrontation with the woman’s two canines.
Radar lawCouncilwoman Diane Bernardo redrafted a letter she presented at Thursday’s work session regarding passage of legislation to allow local police in Pennsylvania to use radar to enforce speed limits.
She said city police are using a stopwatch and a fixed line-of-sight object to calculate a car’s speed. She and her colleagues signed the updated letter and will send it to Rep. Mike Armanini with a request for his support of House Bill 606.
Meeting plannedCity Solicitor Toni Cherry said she is working with lawyers for National Fuel Gas to meet and review what the city considers unacceptable restoration work on two blocks of West Weber Avenue.
CongratulationsMayor Ed Walsh and the council congratulated the success of the baseball and softball teams at DuBois Central Catholic high school. The baseball team won the state Class 1A championship and the softball team finished as state runner-up in 1A.
Conditional usesDuring last week’s city council work session, two conditional use permits were approved for submission to Clearfield County’s Planning Commission.
- Vicki Lumley, a licensed therapist, will provide occupation and therapy services in her home at 415 Turtle Alley.
- Tom and Stacey Frank will convert a former church at 501 Orient Avenue into student housing.
Both requests had been approved by the city’s Planning Commission.
Community DaysThe 30th annual Community Days celebration June 10-11 went very smoothly, according to Joe Mitchell, who said last week the individuals and departments involved “fired on all cylinders.”
Meeting changeThe council’s next regular meeting was changed to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, due the Fourth of July holiday. Meetings are held in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.