BROOKVILLE — An event highlighting the area’s first responders returns this year with more demonstrations and activities hosted by the Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit.
The second annual First Responders Day will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The event is open and free to the public.
The PCK9SU started this event last year to bring together many of the area’s emergency organizations for the public to see and learn what they do.
“The idea behind it is to get the public more informed on what all we do, the fire departments, police. Membership recruitment type of stuff. I guess that was originally the goal was to get more members to join,” said A.J. Moore, member of the K-9 unit, at last year’s event.
The group was already planning for a larger event this year with more fire departments and demonstrations for the public.
All day events include the children’s relay, touch a truck, vendor show, and a bounce house.
Other scheduled events include multiple helicopter landings by different organizations, several demonstrations by PCK9SU, and demonstrations by local fire departments.
Some emergency services that are planning to attend include Los and Hound Search and Rescue, Elkland Search and Rescue, Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue, Punxsutawney Police, PA Game Commission, Pine Creek, Falls Creek, and Warsaw fire departments, Brockway Area Ambulance, STAT MedEvac, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and more.
There will also be a handful of food vendors attending this year, and many craft and vendors with booths set up.