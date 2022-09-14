REYNOLDSVILLE — The first SARA and Safety Summit held in Jefferson County brought together 110 attendees from a wide range of community organizations to learn emergency preparedness for many different types of threats in today’s world.
Jefferson County EMS Director Tracy Zents welcomed everyone to Monday’s event at Jeff Tech before getting into the planned presentations, including keynote speaker James Warwick, founder and trainer at Strategic Security Solutions Group, or S3G Security.
“It gives me pleasure to welcome you to the Jeff Tech school for this summit on behalf of the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the Jeff Tech school. This program is the first of its kind in Jefferson County. The month of September is dedicated to emergency preparedness month and while we also take into consideration the many perils that mother nature can bring, we sometimes overlook the issues that are most prevalent everyday,” Zents said.
SARA stands for the Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act, which is known as the “Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) or SARA Title III,” according to Zents. This act is to help communities plan for hazardous material or chemical related emergencies and requires industries to report on the storage, use and release of hazardous substances to all levels of government. While some of the safety summit focused on these topics, Zents said there were also “non-traditional perils” discussed as well, such as active shooters, cybersecurity, etc.
“This summit is designed to hit many facets of being prepared; from hazardous material accidents, to cybersecurity and active shooter situations. Being prepared to face these many challenges will make us stronger in our resolve to be prepared and to protect our communities,” Zents said.
Several of those who attended this event previously heard Warwick speak, as he was also a speaker at the Active Shooter Symposium held in January 2019 at Jeff Tech. Speakers at the safety summit had backgrounds in law enforcement, chemical safety and cybersecurity.
“The speakers you will hear from today will give you important information that can help you at work and home, as well as to help you update your safety plans accordingly. These speakers have graciously come to our invitation today to help us protect Jefferson County and our surrounding areas,” Zents said.
Of the 110 attendees, organizations represented were school facilities, local county, state and federal officials, volunteer organizations, daycares, hospitals, private industry and businesses.
Punxsutawney Area School District officials attended the summit, finding new ways to monitor student and staff safety at district buildings.
“You can never learn too much about school safety, and one idea makes it worthwhile if it keeps things just a little bit safer,” said Paul Hetrick, Punxsutawney High School principal.
“And different perspectives from different presenters, different people I think is always good too,” added Sheena Smelko, Punxsutawney Elementary School assistant principal.
She said Warwick did a good job of covering the various reasons administrators need to be vigilant for “any kind of a threat” or suspicion to help keep the students and staff safe. Hetrick also said there were good tactics shared on how to look for an intruder and it’s a good skill to have.
“Even this last presentation we just did with Homeland Security looking at outside factors that might not directly affect us in our building but affect the people within our buildings and how that can also have a direct impact on people in our building,” Smleko said.
Touching on the importance of cybersecurity for the district, Hetrick said the school has made “significant investment as a district to protect our staff and student data.” Smelko said anything the administrators can attend to learn a bit more about how to keep students and staff safe is vital.
“That’s the number one priority every day is every student who reported to school that day returns home safely to their home that night,” Hetrick said.
The Jefferson County Commissioners also attended the summit, and Commissioner Chair Herb Bullers said “there was a lot of good stuff learned there.”
“All four speakers had stuff that’s of interest to the county for different organizations,” Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.
Commissioner Scott North attended the Active Shooter Symposium for his employer in 2019 as well, and said these seminars are good for updating safety plans. He said the perspective of the individuals with real-world experience is valuable for such plans.
“You can ‘what-if’ an emergency situation to the point where it becomes impractical, so you hit on a few key things and you practice it. Us as an entity, we did that a couple of months ago at the courthouse, and ran it through. You can go to seminars and you can put plans together but if you don’t practice it, it’s next to useless,” North said.
He said it was nice to provide the opportunity to the public to attend such a seminar, and those who attended now need to turn the knowledge into some kind of action.
Zents thanked Jeff Tech administration and staff, the Jefferson County Commissioners, the local Emergency Planning Committee members, his staff at the EMS department, and the speakers for making this SARA and Safety Summit come together.