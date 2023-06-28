DuBOIS - Five Below, a value retail chain offering an assortment of teen-oriented products, is set to open a DuBois store this summer.
According to a spokesperson for Five Below, the DuBois location is tentatively scheduled to open on July 28. A banner currently hanging on the front of the new addition to The Commons in Sandy Township is advertising a grand opening of Aug. 4.
"On behalf of the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors, we are very excited to welcome another business coming into Sandy Township," Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said. "The new Five Below store will bring additional job opportunities in the township, provide additional shopping experiences for local residents, and attract consumers from outside of the community to our area. We look forward to working with this new business in any way we can to make it a successful business venture."
"On the employment front, Five Below typically hires 15-20 part-time associates in new stores, but that number varies based on location and expected store volume," the spokesperson said.
In part, Five Below describes itself as "a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. With most items priced between $1 and $5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say 'yes!' to the newest, coolest stuff across eight Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and New & Now."
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Five Below now has over 1,340 stores in 43 states.