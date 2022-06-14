Today, June 14, is recognized as Flag Day across the United States.
This patriotic observance highlights a symbol of our country, with the stripes on the American flag representing the 13 original colonies and the stars signifying the 50 states.
The colors of the flag also have significance, as red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white represents purity and innocence, and blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
The Continental Congress adopted the first American flag on June 14, 1777.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “it was not until May 7, 1937, that Pennsylvania became the first state to establish the June 14 Flag Day as a legal holiday. Flag Day is a nationwide observance today, but Pennsylvania is the only state that recognizes it as a legal holiday.
“Both President (Woodrow) Wilson, in 1916, and President (Calvin) Coolidge, in 1927, issued proclamations asking for June 14 to be observed as the National Flag Day. But it wasn’t until August 3, 1949, that Congress approved the national observance, and President Harry Truman signed it into law,” the Department of Veterans Affairs writes in its document, “The Origins of Flag Day.”
There have been 27 different versions of the American flag since the founding of the U.S. in 1776. The current version dates back to 1960, after Hawaii became the 50th state.