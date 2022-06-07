MARIENVILLE — It’s time to go Bigfoot hunting again as the Forest County Bigfoot Festival returns this weekend for the second annual gathering of family fun, vendors, guest speakers and...Bigfoot.
The event was started last year by the Forest County Business Alliance at the suggestion of local residents, and with the help of grant money to start the festival. This year’s festival will be from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.
Marienville will serve as the festival hub again this year with vendors of all sorts gathering with Bigfoot-specific wares and merchandise, and some regular items. There are 53 vendors and 11 food vendors booked for this year’s festival. The guest speakers will also appear in the pavilion Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m, followed by a roundtable discussion. The address for the festival is 100 W. Spruce Street, Marienville.
Keynote speaker Amy Bue co-founded Project Zoo, a collaboration of Bigfoot investigators and scientists. Her work has earned her the 2018 Dedicated Bigfoot Researcher at the International Bigfoot Conference and the 2020 Bigfoot Community Choice Female Researcher of the Year.
Bue is a writer, and Certified Volunteer Naturalist from Ohio. She became interested in the search for Bigfoot after seeing something strange in Ohio’s Mahoning County in 2012. Bue’s main research is in the Allegheny National Forest.
Returning this year is the crowd favorite “Bigfoot Hunt” hosted by the business alliance. Registration for the hunt will open at 6 p.m. Friday, and will be open all day Saturday. The contest ends at noon on Sunday and contest winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m. New this year is the kids hunt.
All participants must purchase a hunting license for $10 to be eligible for prizes. There are 10 Bigfoot silhouettes placed around the forest, and can be recorded with cell phone photos showing the unique number on each one. The winner will be the person who finds all the silhouettes in the quickest amount of time.
Friday will kick off with Pittsburgh band Brahctopus, a space rock group with a mix of originals and covers from a variety of genres. They will play from 6 to 9 p.m.
Following the speakers Saturday, there will also be a Bigfoot calling contest at 4:30 p.m. and the biggest foot contest. Sunday will feature a 5K and fun run at the train station; registration begins at 8 a.m. The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and fun run begins at 10:15 a.m.
The event concludes at 3 p.m. on Sunday.