CLEARFIELD — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry’s spongy moth program oversaw the spraying of over 200,000 acres last year in efforts to minimize the damage caused by an invasive species.
A killer of millions of oak trees across the state, the spongy moth came from overseas in the 1860s, according to Forester Rick Conrad. They were brought to the U.S. to breed with silk worms, with the idea to increase production, but escaped in Medford, Mass.
The insect spread and has been the primary agent of tree deaths on state forest land since the 1970s, according to DCNR. Clearfield County Conservation District Board of Directors heard a presentation by Conrad on the pest.
Spongy moths feed on many tree species, including apple and basswood; however, it prefers oak species. Although trees can die with only one year of defoliation, or leaf removal, high mortality rates are associated with two or more defoliations, Conrad noted.
The bureau uses insecticides, such as Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (Btk) and tebufenozide (Mimic) to address the problem. Spraying usually occurs around May, targeting the second instar stage of the insect. Officials noted the process takes time, and insecticide isn’t a magic bullet.
“You’re minimizing the effects; you’re not eliminating the insect,” Conrad said.
He expanded on the differences between the two insecticides. Btk impacts the digestive system, while Mimic triggers the insect to molt prematurely. Mimic trumps Btk in terms of effectiveness.
Conrad said many in the public have questions about the impact of spraying on monarch butterflies. “Mimic doesn’t affect monarchs because the monarchs hatch out their life cycles later than the spongy moths,” he said. “They’re still in the egg stage when the Mimic is sprayed.”
Regarding the Moshannon State Forest, there are about 76,000 acres proposed for spraying in 2023. “Most likely, those acres will be reduced due to the need to spray on other state forests across the state,” Conrad noted.
About two thirds of the Black Moshannon division is proposed for spraying. He noted area in the Black Moshannon was sprayed in 2021 and “two years later, we have high numbers again. That shows you how fast it can move back in.”
Private landowners can also consider taking action. Individuals first should estimate the number of egg masses per acre.
“Just go out and do circular plots. You go 18.6 feet from your plot center and try to get three or four oak trees within that plot. You count all the new egg masses from ground to sky,” Conrad said. “You multiply your number of egg masses counted by 40, which gives you egg masses per acre. If you’re over 400 egg masses per acre, that’s the time to start considering spraying.”
He noted people should do multiple plots within the property. The larger the property, the more plots are needed for an accurate estimation. Conrad said only new egg masses should be counted. These are firm and tan-colored. Old egg masses tend to be empty, soft and slightly lighter in color.
Spraying does cost money. For the Bureau of Forestry, Mimic fixed wing spraying costs around $16 to $18 an acre. “Of course, we are buying in bulk on the state forest,” Conrad said. “We’re spraying big acreage. Normally, the cost is going to be somewhat higher for private landowners that have smaller acreages.”
For more information about options for private landowners or about the spongy moth, visit DCNR’s website. Conrad noted that there previously was assistance available to landowners through federal money doled out at the county level, but this funding is no longer available.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he would look further into this. The information shared at the district meeting could come in handy. Glass said last year, individuals voiced concerns about the spongy moth.
“I really didn’t know what to tell them,” he said. “This (information) is really good for us to put out.”