KERSEY – The annual Fox Township Celebrate Our Freedom event took place July 3 at the Community Park on Fairview Road in Kersey.
Entertainment included yard games, inflatable rides, bingo, and Magic Mike’s show that wowed young and old alike. Inflatable rides and a bouncy house were popular attractions, and there were plenty of food vendors available, including Honkie’s Pizza and Subs, Brandy Camp Creamery, Anytime Lunchtime, and Grammy Dina’s Personal Chef Service, among others.
Musical entertainment was provided by the Lever Action Band from 5 to 8 P.M., and fireworks were set off as scheduled at dusk, despite steady light rain in the area.