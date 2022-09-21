REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council named Frank Snyder the Citizen of the Month for August.
“He’s a man who was raised in Reynoldsville, he grew up here and he’s done a lot for the community,” said Bill Cebulskie, council president.
Snyder is the head of the Reynoldsville Golf Day fundraiser, which usually makes about $5,000 to $6,000 a year with his staff. This money is then donated to charities and nonprofits around the borough to help.
“He deserves a hand for all that he does,” Cebulskie said.
Last year was a record for the golf tournament, collecting $6,000 at the outing held at Beechwoods Golf Course. The event focuses on youth organizations, splitting the money between Reynoldsville Falcons Football, Camp Friendship, C.G. Johnson School PTO, and Western PA Cares for Kids organizations.
“First I want to thank everyone on council that made this possible. A lot of people in the community did not know we were doing this, we’ve been doing this since 2015,” Snyder said.
The golf tournament has been around for about 50 years, but it wasn’t until Snyder and his son took over in 2015 that they decided to turn it into a fundraiser. The group raised $1,000 the first year.
Recommended Video
The focus has always been on youth organizations in and around Reynoldsville. Organizations have been added to the donation pool, donating to “anything that was involved with the children’s programming that didn’t necessarily have a budget, and if there were projects coming up and they couldn’t perform the project because they didn’t have any money, we provided the money for them on a yearly basis.”
The group rotates which organizations receive proceeds each year to keep it fair. This year’s Reynoldsville Golf Day just took place last weekend.
“We had a great turnout again this year. We raised $6,000, we had 126 players out, we had over 30 sponsors that joined us this year also,” Snyder said.
This year’s recipients of money will be the Reynoldsville Pool, Reyn-Sykes Girl Scouts, Reynoldsville Soccer, and new this year, the Reynoldsville Public Library. The pool received $3,000 and the three remaining organizations received $1,000 each.
To date, the golf outing has raised $30,500 for the programs.
“This is really nice, I appreciate it, I have a lot of help behind me with all the people that help me, my son helps me, I have volunteers that show up for the event, and probably about 30 businesses in Reynoldsville,” Snyder said.