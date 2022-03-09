ERIE — Bishop Donald W. Trautman, retired bishop of the Diocese of Erie, died Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Mary Home Asbury Ridge, Erie.
The funeral Mass for Bishop Trautman was held Monday at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie.
He was born June 24, 1936, in Buffalo, N.Y., the youngest of three children of the late Edward J. and Martha (Smith) Trautman. He was installed as the ninth bishop of Erie on July 16, 1990, and served until July 31, 2012, when Pope Benedict XVI accepted the required letter of resignation he had submitted at the age of 75.
Bishop Trautman took canonical possession of the Diocese of Erie on July 15, 1990, at an evening service at St. Peter Cathedral in downtown Erie. The next day, he was formally installed as bishop at a Mass at St. Peter Cathedral.
During his 22 years as bishop of the Diocese of Erie, Bishop Trautman distinguished himself as a man of letters, of mercy and gifted homiletics.
In the Diocese of Erie, Bishop Trautman led the 13 counties of northwest Pennsylvania under his chosen episcopal motto, “Feed My Sheep.” He oversaw the mergers and closings of several parishes and schools during that time, as well as the 2001-2003 diocesan capital campaign, “Celebrating Yesterday, Creating Tomorrow.” In particular, he was a leader in the much-needed renovation of St. Peter Cathedral, the mother church of the diocese. He also oversaw the diocesan transition from the publication of a bi-weekly newspaper, the Lake Shore Visitor to the bi-monthly Faith magazine.
Bishop Trautman was awarded with several honorary doctorate degrees from colleges and universities during his life. Notre Dame University’s Center of Pastoral Liturgy honored him with the Michael Mathis Award, its highest honor bestowed for outstanding contributions to liturgy. St. John’s University in New York also honored Bishop Trautman with its Gold Medal. The Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commission’s annual Msgr. Frederick R. McManus Award was presented to Bishop Trautman in 2003. He wrote and spoke extensively on liturgy and Scripture.
His tenure as bishop officially ended when Bishop Lawrence Persico took canonical possession of the Diocese of Erie on Sept. 30, 2012. Upon Bishop Trautman’s retirement, he resided at St. Mary’s of Asbury Ridge, Erie, and remained active as a writer, lecturer and retreat master until the final year of his life.