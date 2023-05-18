PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club (FFRC) hosted a mock crash at the high school last week, just ahead of prom weekend for PAHS students.
Students were brought to the back student parking lot where a mock crash was staged. This crash was to show the possible outcome of drunk driving, featuring student actors and local emergency services.
Those participating in the crash were members of the FFRC, Punxsutawney Borough Police, Punxsutawney Fire Department, Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, Jefferson County EMS, STAT MedEvac, and PAHS Art Club, and Auto Undertakers of DuBois.
Cars were donated for the mock crash by Auto Undertakers of DuBois, and staged before students were brought out for the morning. Students who participated in the mock crash included Michael Clemmer as the “drunk driver,” Sydnee Haines as the “dead person,” Alex Momyer as “hurt person,” Dawson Neufeld as “passenger,” Piper Petroff as “passenger,” Maisie Eberhart and Maddie Martino on setup and cleanup, and Christine Da Silva, Rachael Porada, Alexis Snair and Cheyenne Trask on makeup.
The fire and police departments responded to the mock call at the high school, quickly working to extract the “injured” students from the cars. Clemmer was removed and given field sobriety tests by police before being handcuffed and put into the back of one of the patrol vehicles present.
FFRC advisor and police officer Ryan Miller spoke to the students once most of the crash scene was cleared and actors had been removed from the wreckage.
“Prom and graduation season is here again, and although it is a time for celebration, it is also the most dangerous time for people your age in regards to traffic fatalities. The biggest danger you will face on prom or graduation night is auto accidents, either because the driver has been drinking, is tired, or is simply distracted by a car load of friends,” Miller said.
He shared statistics with the students, like one in five of them will be involved in a motor vehicle collision by the time they are 20 years old. He added that it only takes three seconds of someone taking their eyes off the road for a crash like the one staged to occur.
Miller encouraged the students to make good decisions during prom and graduation.
“What you just witnessed that took place in this mock crash all could have been prevented... Never drink and drive or ride with someone who has been drinking. Arrange for safe transportation this weekend. Choose to attend after-prom activities that do not include alcohol. Stay with your group of friends and look out for each other. Don’t let your friends get behind the wheel if they have been drinking,” Miller said.
He ended by saying he cares about all the students and wants each of them to have a fun and safe prom and graduation.
Following Miller’s speech, STAT MedEvac made an appearance for the mock crash, landing a helicopter in the field next to the parking lot, and staging loading one of the injured students into the helicopter.