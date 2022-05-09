PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club students gave their thoughts after acting in a mock drunk driving crash for their fellow students as a warning against drunk driving on prom night.
All of the juniors and seniors were brought to the high school back parking lot to see their fellow students act in the mock crash. The mock crash is a PAHS tradition for the Friday of prom, which is notorious for higher rates of drunk driving among teens.
The club arranged several different campaigns during the week leading up to prom to strengthen the message against drunk driving. Beginning on Wednesday, the club partnered with the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission to have messaging out on the pizza boxes of Punxsy Pizza. On Thursday, Vernon Hilyer or “Brandon’s Dad” presented to the juniors and seniors about his son’s fatal drunk driving accident, and finally Friday was the mock crash.
“I think it was really fun, and it went really well. I think everyone was happy with it,” Maddie Martino said.
Martino acted as the drunk driver, and was “arrested” during the mock crash.
“It was a big eye opener for me seeing that I’m in the back of a cop car and I just ‘killed’ somebody and then injured two other people that might die. A big eye opener right there that if you drink and drive that could happen,” Martino said.
Maisie Eberhart, who played the student killed in the crash, said it felt realistic when she was placed in the body bag in the back of the Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker’s car.
The students also spoke about how realistic it felt to have the firefighters working to remove the “injured” passengers from the vehicles. One student, Rachael Porada said she was getting nervous as some of the glass fell around her while firefighters worked to get to her.
The club members all agreed they were happy with their efforts in the week leading up to prom, and they hope the message reached all of their fellow students.