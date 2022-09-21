Gallaher named warden
Buy Now

David Gallagher of DuBois was named as new warden of the Clearfield County Jail at Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board.

 Jeff Corcino

CLEARFIELD — David Gallagher of DuBois has been selected as the new warden of the Clearfield County Jail.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos