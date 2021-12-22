BIG RUN — Members of the Big Run Borough Council have preemptively appointed current Council President George Bedell to fill a seat that will be vacant once the newly elected seats are taken.
One of the winners of the election for borough council, Don Slovinsky, died at the end of November.
“When we had our council election in the fall, one of the elected officials passed away,” Wayne McKee, council member said.
Borough secretary Dawn Kopp said that while the council would normally have to wait until the new members were sworn in at the January meeting, there will be no new members now. The remaining council seats will be filled with the current members, which allowed them to vote on the appointment ahead of the January meeting.
“Technically, you shouldn’t appoint someone until the new year, but because we had all of the same council coming back, there wouldn’t be anybody new who wouldn’t get the opportunity to vote or influence since everybody is the same,” Kopp said.
McKee made the motion for Bedell to be appointed to the incoming vacancy.
“It’s the council’s duty to appoint somebody to fill that position, and I knew George had received the next amount of votes through write-ins, and I would like to make a motion that we appoint George, and keep him on council. He’s been here, he knows what’s going on in the borough more than somebody new coming in,” McKee said.
This was approved by the rest of the council.
Kopp later said that it didn’t actually matter that he had the next amount of votes, it just happened to work out like that.
“It made sense to do it that way, he was here and doing a great job, and he wanted to keep going,” Kopp said.
The council also appointed a member to the Big Run Area Municipal Authority. Authority member Jeff Stumpf’s term expired, so the council re-appointed him for another term.