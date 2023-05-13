BROCKWAY – The German American Pacific Partnership (GAPP) had to go on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the German exchange students from the town of Hann. Münden have returned to Brockway.
Brockway German Language Teacher Eric Stawecki started the Brockway chapter of program through the Department of State when he joined the staff in Brockway. He said that lifelong friendships are formed between German students and Brockway students. Two teachers and their students stay with various host families in Brockway. They attend classes with their hosts at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, visit various locations in the area, and fly back to Germany. According to Stawecki, this trip included time at Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh and a trip to Niagara Falls. The Germans got to see the Canadian side, adding another country to their passports. Finally, they went to Washington D.C. to sightsee before the visitors returned to Germany.
“This year, host families went above and beyond to keep the group entertained,” Stawecki added. “They planned activities such as roller skating, a Chinese hibachi dinner, made T-shirts for their German students, and showed them around many other local places.”
The host families are key to the success of any GAPP program. Since the program was on hold for so many years, Stawecki found himself rebuilding his roster of families to support GAPP.
“After such a long hiatus, many of this year’s families had never hosted before and were understandably curious about what to expect,” he said. “However, after meeting the students, they began to warm up to the idea of having a guest stay in their homes for three weeks. This was evident when we said farewell to the students at the airport in D.C. and there were lots of tears.”
It is important that the American families show the Germans what it is like to live in the United States. The exchange is less about language and more about social understanding.
“The Germans get to see how real people here live as opposed to what they see on TV and in the movies,” Stawecki said. “In addition, the American students have the opportunity to learn about German culture without leaving their homes.”
“It’s quite different from Germany, but it’s a great experience for me to see America,” exchange student Alexander Nikitin said. “I got to do a lot of things I couldn’t get to do in Germany. I got to go axe throwing and explore a big cave.”
“I like to see and do different things, travel around, and I’ve gotten to get to know Pennsylvania,” Emma Schüßler added.
The Germans said that seeing New York when they first arrived before arriving in Brockway was a little jarring, but they have found Western Pennsylvania to be fun. Hann. Münden is a lot different from both New York and Brockway.
“Our city does not have skyscrapers, and the skyline is very different, and there were a lot of people in New York,” Schüßler said.
Even school is a little different in America from in Germany.
“The whole school system is different,” Schüßler said. “Our school day is not as long, we don’t have lunch at school, and I get the feeling that life is more at school in America, but Germany, it’s more at home. School is just school. Here, it’s about friendships and sports.”
The students said that the families helped make the trip easy.
“My family is very kind,” Nikitin said. “It is a very familiar feeling. It’s easy to stay with them. Every day is kind of special. They know how hard it is to be in a different country.”
“When I got here, the family told me, ‘Make yourself feel at home,’ and they make that easy to do,” Schüßler added.
Lena Hess, a junior at Brockway, was a first-time host, and said she really enjoyed the experience.
“Our guest likes to do stuff with my family and doesn’t care what we do,” Hess said. “I’ve found that she knows a lot of English. It’s not strange having her here or following me around school. She’s a new friend.”
As usual, the Germans had a culture shock with the taste of American chocolate, and they cannot wait to get back to German chocolate. They also noticed that American water “tastes like a swimming pool.” Despite the differences, they found that they and the kids around them were very similar, and they enjoyed their trip to America.
Stawecki was thankful that GAPP is back in operation after COVID, and he looks forward to taking some of his students across the ocean to see Germany and reconnect with some of the students who came here.
“Although this year’s exchange group was the smallest that has visited Brockway, I feel that it was one of the best,” he said. “There’s an expression in German, klein aber fein, which translates to ‘small, but nice.’ I have heard from more students here who are interested in traveling to Germany on a return visit. It is my hope to take over a group of students in summer 2024.”