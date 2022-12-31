Don’t have any weekend plans?
From concerts to festivals to backwoods adventures, we’ve got you covered.
Here are our picks for things to do in the Tri-County Area this weekend.
1 Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House (Nov. 3-5 — Smicksburg) — Favorite Christmas food samples, beautiful decorations, and don’t forget light-up night and perhaps a special visitor might even be in the area for the young at heart. For more information call (814) 257-0192 or visit Smicksburg.net.
2 Gingerbread Tour (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3-5 – 20-mile corridor from Leeper to Brookville) – Visit stores decked out for Christmas along the 20-mile corridor from Brookville to Leeper, Pa. Refreshments, holiday decor and more. For more information call (814) 744-8300 or visit GingerbreadTour.com.
3 A Christmas Present Craft Show (9 a.m. –7 p.m. Nov. 2-4 – Rimersburg) – Free admission to an 18-stop craft show! Shop for unique gifts, support local businesses and have a great time. You will find quilted & crocheted items, wood crafts, fleece blankets, hand-sewn items, wooden Christmas ornaments, handcrafted cards, baked goods, primitive crafts and so much more! For more information call (814) 221-1521, email emtmoore78@yahoo.com or visit Facebook.com/AChristmasPresent.
4 Billy Price Band & Soulful Femme Live in Concert (7-10 p.m. Nov. 4 – Crawford Center, 511 Hill St., Emlenton) – Billy Price has been known for decades as one of the finest soul men in the business. His national and international profile dates back to the early ‘70s when he formed the Rhythm Kings, toured as Roy Buchanan’s singer and later fronted the hugely popular Keystone Rhythm Band. Soulful Femme performs blues and rhythm and blues for your soul. For tickets or more information call (724) 659-3153, email info@alleghenyriverstone.org or visit AlleghenyRiverstone.org.
5 Christmas in the Village (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 – 302 Elm Street, Tionesta) – Live music, food and a visitor from the North Pole! There will be coffee, free cookies, free wine tasting and more. For more information, call (814) 755-3338.