PUNXSUTAWNEY — The winners of Gobbler’s Knob’s Got Talent were chosen Sunday afternoon at the Punxsutawney Community Center following the talent show, showcasing a variety of acts hoping to perform during the Groundhog Day celebration.
Two acts were chosen from the seven who performed, with the winners getting to perform again at Gobbler’s Knob during the entertainment Wednesday morning.
The winning acts were four-person band No More Daisies with a Punxsutawney parody of “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar, and Nancy Bruno with a Punxsutawney parody of “God Bless America.”
No More Daisies is from Apollo, just outside of Pittsburgh, and consists of Joe Bray, Sal Durante, Jessa Pontier and Chris Ferree.
The band already had “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” in their lineup of cover songs, so lead singer Pontier began working on lyrics for the Punxsutawney version they performed for the talent contest. The group decided about a month ago they would enter the contest.
“I song write to begin with, and I just figured how in that song, and writing those lyrics it was just a perfect fit,” Pontier said.
The band’s audition video of the song can be found on their Facebook page, No More Daisies.
Ferree is the only member of the band to have spent time in Punxsutawney before, visiting a friend in the area, but never on Groundhog Day.
“I’ve heard there’s lots of energy, but it’s cold so bundle up,” Ferree said.
They all agreed it would be weird to drive up at 3 a.m. to play, but they were excited for the opportunity.
Nancy Bruno is from Wallingford on the east side of the state in Delaware County, and sang “God Bless Punxsutawney” for her audition. Bruno has never participated in talent shows before, but said her “biggest claim to fame” was singing for the Pope twice when he was in Philadelphia. She sang once in the cathedral, and once for him on the Parkway.
“This is my bucket list, to see Phil. So, I’m a farm girl and I had a groundhog that I was very close to as a child. I got in trouble for feeding him dog food, and then one time after my father was very mad at me, a raccoon came at me, and the groundhog popped up and got rid of it,” Bruno said.
This is her first time in Punxsutawney, and the trip is a birthday gift from her husband. He also helped her write some of her lyrics for the song.
“I said ‘I really want to go see Phil,’ and he did not disappoint. We had lunch with Phil and he was wonderful and sweet,” Bruno said.
The two acts will perform their songs to the audience at Gobbler’s Knob Wednesday morning as part of the Groundhog Day entertainment before Phil makes his prediction.