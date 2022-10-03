PUNXSUTAWNEY — Broadband access in the area was a major topic discussed by various Jefferson County officials during the Punxsutawney Chamber’s legislative breakfast last Thursday.
State Sen. Joe Pittman joined the breakfast, as he will be taking over the Punxsutawney Area School District after Dec. 1 through redistricting. Questions were directed to both he and State Rep. Brian Smith during the breakfast. A question about broadband access in the area sparked a lengthy response from not only Smith and Pittman, but also from the Jefferson County Commissioners, who were also in attendance.
Rep. Brian Smith said the government is putting money into the budget specifically for this, and that will then filter down to the commissioners at the county level. Sen. Pittman added that the government has developed the Broadband Redevelopment Authority. He is hopeful this works similarly to PENNvest, which was an authority put in place decades ago to focus on expanding water and sewer infrastructure.
“Rural broadband is a challenge for a number of reasons, and a lot of it has to do with the spread of the customers. You have to have a customer base to run the infrastructure, and if you don’t have that customer base, then there’s an obligation for us to try to make those incentives work. The federal government has put a lot of money on the street as it relates to broadband and, we at the state level, and I know the county level, are trying to make sure that we use it in the smartest way possible,” Pittman said.
Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North then offered to speak to the county’s side of what is being done. He called the county’s broadband a “multifaceted” problem, and said the resources are available. North said the county has been bringing internet providers to the county offices to talk, but the first thing each company wants to know is “how much money do you have for us?”
He said this is a problem because the commissioners want to know what each company’s plans for broadband expansion are before discussing tax dollars with them.
“So this is where we’re trying to take what Sen. Pittman and Rep. Smith had just referenced about using this money judiciously. We want them to show us that card first… and then we’ll decide where and how and the best use of your tax money,” North said. “We appreciate very much the resources coming, and there are supposed to be federal resources coming as well.”
Commissioner Herb Bullers also touched on the issue of how much money it takes in rural areas versus more densely populated ones. The more spread out the customers are, the more infrastructure and therefore money it takes.
“If you’ve got a bunch of people, you can supply them so much easier. Well, they’re given all the big piles of money to the places that are well populated and then they’re coming to rural areas and are given us minimal,” Bullers said. “It’s just the fact that the monies that they’re allotting to us, it’s really not enough to take care of the needs of the rural people.”
Rep. Smith agreed with this, saying the amount of money it will take to put everyone on broadband is “astronomical.” He said the process is slow as the money becomes available, and the money given is going to be minimal to what it will take to accomplish the overall goal.
Pittman added to this, saying not only will it take a lot of money, but also a lot of time because of steps such as permitting for attachments on existing utility poles. He said the state set up a process within the Public Utility Commission a couple of years ago to give incentive to pole owners to have a real conversation with providers about attaching infrastructure to poles.
The Jefferson County Commissioners also conducted a survey on the county website earlier this year to find the most in-need areas of the county when it comes to broadband infrastructure. They have previously said this was in preparation for the money they knew would be coming from the government for such projects.