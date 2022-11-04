DuBOIS — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is the general election.
In Pennsylvania, voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 of its state House members.
For those voting in person, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For those voting by mail, county election offices must receive mail ballots by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Headlining the ballot are the two statewide races, with Democrat John Fetterman facing off against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate seat while Democrat Josh Shapiro takes on Republican Doug Mastriano for governor.
Fetterman, the current state lieutenant governor, and Oz, a heart surgeon and TV personality, are running to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.
Erik Gerhardt (Libertarian), Richard L. Weiss (Green Party) and Daniel Wassmer (Keystone) are also on the ballot for the six-year U.S. Senate term.
Shapiro, the current state attorney general, and Mastriano, a current state senator, are running to replace Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.
Austin Davis is on the ballot as Shapiro’s lieutenant governor while Carrie Lewis DelRosso is Mastriano’s lieutenant governor.
Matt Hackenburg with Tim McMaster (Libertarian), Christina DiGiulio with Michael Bagdes-Canning (Green Party) and Joe Soloski with Nicole Shultz (Keystone) are also on the ballot for the four-year governor term.
Voters in the Tri-County area will also choose a U.S. Representative in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District. Republican incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson is being challenged by Democrat Mike Molesevich for a two-year term.
Voters in the 75th District will decide between Republican incumbent Mike Armanini and Democratic challenger Erica Vogt to serve a two-year term in the state House of Representatives.
Voters in the 66th District will see Republican incumbent Brian Smith unopposed for a two-year term in the state House of Representatives.
Voters in the 73rd District will see Republican Dallas Kephart running unopposed for a two-year term in the state House of Representatives.
The following are the number of registered voters in the Tri-County area according to the Department of State’s latest update on Oct. 31:
- Clearfield County: 48,519 total voters — 29,171 Republicans, 13,831 Democrats, 5,517 other
- Elk County: 20,227 total voters — 11,123 Republicans, 6,768 Democrats, 2,336 other
- Jefferson County: 28,129 total voters — 18,699 Republicans, 6,359 Democrats, 3,071 other
Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including the pre-addressed outer return envelope with the voter’s declaration.
If a voter applied for a mail ballot but did not receive it or no longer has the mail ballot and envelopes, they may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.
If voting at a polling location in person for the first time, voters will need to show a form of identification.
As for results, state officials have warned tallying votes could carry into Wednesday without unofficial results available Tuesday night.