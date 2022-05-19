GRAMPIAN — The Grampian Post Office will be closed until further notice.
The office located at 273 Main St., Grampian will not be open for business after a vehicle crashed through the front of the building on Saturday, May 14.
A pickup truck operated by Rodman C. Thompson, 69, of DuBois was traveling west down the hill on Sixth Street in the borough when the truck’s brakes failed. According to state police at Clearfield, Thompson was unable to stop the vehicle as he approached Sixth Street’s intersection with Main Street. The truck crossed Main Street and crashed into the post office.
Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries, state police said. He was transported to a local hospital.
Thompson was cited by police for not having his truck inspected.
Information from the U.S. Postal Service said the office will be shuttered for an unspecified length of time because of repairs to the structure. It notes 154 boxes at the post office were in use.
Customers who have post office boxes at the Grampian Post Office can retrieve their mail at the Curwensville Post Office, 525 State St., Curwensville. The office is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m. The hours on Saturdays are 9 a.m. to noon.
Customers should be prepared to show photo identification when claiming their mail at Curwensville Post Office.