HARRISBURG — At the PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the PA Farm Show Monday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and ag education programs through the PA Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs.
Nearly $1 million in ag and youth grants were awarded to youth organizations to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer fellowship. Nearly $536,000 in Farm to School grants were awarded to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Young people are the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and their teachers, programs, field trips, and access to fresh foods frame their relationship with and understanding of ag,” said Redding. “This $1.5 million will spark new interests in farming by connecting students to agriculture education, while also improving access to nutritious foods.”
Since 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf has invested nearly $4 million to support and grow hundreds of farm to school programs and ag and youth programs through the PA Farm Bill.
The Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation earned a $25,000 grant to upgrade their successful mobile ag lab.
The 2022-23 Agriculture and Youth direct grants awarded locally include:
- DuBois Area Catholic School, $7,500
- Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living, $7,500
- Brockway Area School District, $7,500