CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority approved a number of grant awards at Wednesday’s meeting.
Chairwoman Susan Williams praised the grant committee for the time and effort it put into scrutinizing applications and choosing the 2023 recipients.
Susan Reed, grant committee chairwoman, said the review process was quite lengthy, but noted, “It is important to utilize the hotel tax in the best way for the county and its residents.”
The recipients of the travel partner grants are Angry Goat, DuBois, $4,500; Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc., $3,100; Clearfield County Fair, $7,500; Clearfield Elks’ High Country Arts & Crafts Fair, $1,000; Clearfield Revitalization Corp, $5,000; and Clearfield YMCA’s Winter Fest, $1,000.
Also, Curwensville Merchants Association’s Home for the Holidays, $1,500; Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, $7,500; DuBois Country Club, $4,000; DuBois Dream, $4,500; Gant Media’s Men Who Cook, $2,500; Oak Motocross Park, $5,000; Santinoceto’s Italian Market, $1,200; Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe’, $5,000; Starr Hill Winery, $2,000; and UMI Motorsports Park, $7,500.
Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center LLC, Smithmill, was awarded $25,000 for its tourism attraction plan to create an indoor venue.
Discretionary grants were awarded to the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce for its Halloween Howl wine and beer walk, $750; Clearfield County Fair, $15,500; Clearfield Revitalization Corp, $750; Curwensville Days, $1,500; DuBois Community Days, $7,500; and Harmony Grange Fair, $4,000.
Sponsorship grants were allocated for the Music Jeep Festival, $15,000; Seven Mountains Media, $5,000 for Pennsylvania Outdoors and $2,000 for a Jeep Run; Starr Hill Winery, $5,000 for its Groundhog Wine Festival and $2,500 for its More in May Festival; UMI Motorsports Park, $5,000; and Uncle D’s Winery, $5,000.
The board tabled a request from the DuBois Regional Airport for travel partner grants stating its application request did not qualify.
Susan Williams said the authority will seek additional information about what is needed.
“We will try to help them from our marketing funding,” she said.