PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Groundhog Club Lunch with Phil event was a great success this year, having changed from the normal breakfast to a lunch.
The Lunch with Phil on Sunday was almost entirely sold out. There were a couple of reserve tickets in case someone walked in from the street, but even those were sold by the end of the event.
“We’re trying to dovetail into some other events throughout the day and the weekend, so we didn’t want to put too big of a lull between events so we moved this back a bit, and it’s going to lead into the talent show in a couple of hours,” Dan “Moonshine” McGinley said.
The Inner Circle also worked with other organizations in town to try to create a back and forth from Gobbler’s Knob to downtown Punxsutawney with some of the events. While Punxsutawney Phil was present at the lunch to meet those who attended, he later was in Barclay Square for a Phil 101 session for those at the park.
“Groundhog Day, it’s a town thing. The ceremony, the Inner Circle handles that, but some auxiliary events and things in town, it’s a big group effort. So, the chamber and some other organizations got involved and are putting on what they’re calling Groundhog Days in the Park,” McGinley said.
Members of the Inner Circle, like Tom “Shingle Shaker” Dunkel helped cook the meal that was served at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center for lunch. There were sandwiches, soups, salad, and macaroni and cheese as part of the lunch.
The waitresses for the lunch were also this year’s Philette Dancers, who were part of the stage show at Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day. The Philette Dancers are always seniors from the Punxsutawney Area High School.
This group not only performs on stage during the main event, but help as staff for some of the other events leading up to Groundhog Day.
“And our green screen, that’s brand new, some people are sure enjoying that,” said Dunkel.
The greenscreen has several different backgrounds that people can choose from before having their photo taken. Those not staying for Groundhog Day could take a photo “in the throws on the Knob” if they wanted to, according to Dunkel.