PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is preparing for the 2022 Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler’s Knob, especially now that visitors will be welcome to the Knob again this year.
“The Groundhog Club has been hard at work getting the plans in order for a smooth Groundhog Day 2022,” said Marcy Galando, Groundhog Club office manager.
The celebration will begin at 4 a.m. at Gobblers Knob on Wednesday, Feb. 2, with buses beginning to make loops at 3 a.m.
The buses stop at several locations around town, and visitors will be returned to those stops after the ceremony as well. The cost for the buses is $5 per person, and no advance tickets are sold and are available to each stop that morning.
There is also a limited number of parking passes at Gobbler’s Knob for regular sized vehicles. These can be purchased while available online or at the Visitor’s Center for $60 per vehicle. They are limited to one per customer.
VIP passes are also available for those who want to get a little closer to Phil and the show that will take place all morning at the Knob. There is a section set aside at the front of the Knob for VIP passes, of which there is a limited number. Theses passes can be purchased online or at the Visitor’s Center for $20.
Those planning to attend can also buy tickets to the “Hogspitality Village” at the Knob pavilion. This is a limited entry, ticketed event that features a warm space to relax, food, hot coffee and cocoa, a live feed from the Knob, firepit, and the ability to come and go as visitors please. The tickets cost $50, and will receive a gift and photo with Phil after the Knob ceremonies.